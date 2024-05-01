Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Listener Joe says the value for money and services in Northern Ireland are better than the Republic, we hear how the housing crisis is effecting those with a disability and you are invited to submit your stories of suppressed love to a new multi media project:

Women are invited to get involved in Tag Rugby in Letterkenny, one year on from the launch of Pathfinder we how it has been a huge success and a new survey shows how managing Covid impacted on people’s grief:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on haemochromatosis, Chris is in with business news and we hear how ‘Shrinkflation’ is rising the cost of shopping:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 May 2024
440757077_761132106199866_7761876117154543703_n
News, Top Stories

Two Letterkenny driver test positive for cocaine in Letterkenny

1 May 2024
luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Diabetes Ireland seeks meetings with Minister Donnelly and the HSE to discuss service shortfalls in Donegal

1 May 2024
a5
News, Audio, Top Stories

Every day of a delay on delivery of A5 has potential to claim life – MLA McCrossan

1 May 2024
