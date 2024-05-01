Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Listener Joe says the value for money and services in Northern Ireland are better than the Republic, we hear how the housing crisis is effecting those with a disability and you are invited to submit your stories of suppressed love to a new multi media project:

Women are invited to get involved in Tag Rugby in Letterkenny, one year on from the launch of Pathfinder we how it has been a huge success and a new survey shows how managing Covid impacted on people’s grief:

Wellness Wednesday focuses on haemochromatosis, Chris is in with business news and we hear how ‘Shrinkflation’ is rising the cost of shopping: