Highland Radio

Donegal County Council has been warned that it cannot sit back and accept that responsibility for the provision and maintenance of fire hydrants lies with Uisce Eireann.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed that responsibility to inspect fire hydrants lies with the utility.

The Council’s Director of Emergency Services, Garry Martin, however, says the utility must accept its responsibility.

There have been numerous locations when the fire service has encountered difficulties in accessing fire hydrants right across the county while responding to fire call outs.

Members of the Council’s Economic Development SPC have proposed an initiative be undertaken by the Donegal Fire Service to carryout a review of hydrants.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says this is a life and death situation that cannot fall between two stools: