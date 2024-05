West Donegal Councillor Michael McClafferty has confirmed he is seeking re-election in the upcoming local elections.

Cllr McClafferty was first elected onto Donegal County Council as a Fine Gael Councillor in 2019 and a number of months later he announced his exit from the party and has served as an Independent Councillor since.

He is the current Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District.