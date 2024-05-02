Conor McAneney the hero as Tyrone win U20 title

It took penalties to decide the Ulster under-20 champions on Wednesday evening.

Goalkeeper Conor McAneney was the hero for Tyrone, saving three times in the shoot-out to see off Derry at the Athletic Grounds.

Tyrone had to come from four points down in extra-time to force penalties as the game ended Tyrone 3-10 Derry 2-13.

The title was Tyrone’s second at this grade in three seasons and they will now play the Connacht champions in the All Ireland semi final.