Conor McAneney the hero as Tyrone win U20 title

It took penalties to decide the Ulster under-20 champions on Wednesday evening.
Goalkeeper Conor McAneney was the hero for Tyrone, saving three times in the shoot-out to see off Derry at the Athletic Grounds.
Tyrone had to come from four points down in extra-time to force penalties as the game ended Tyrone 3-10 Derry 2-13.
The title was Tyrone’s second at this grade in three seasons and they will now play the Connacht champions in the All Ireland semi final.
Here is the penalty hero Conor McAneney with his reaction to the win: