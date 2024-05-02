Dáil hears of Scoil Mhuire Milford’s new build need

The Taoiseach has agreed to ask the Minister for Education to connect with a Donegal school who are looking to construct a new building.

In his response to a question raised by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, Taoiseach Simon Harris commended the proactive approach taken by Scoil Mhuire National School in Milford in seeking out a new site to establish the new build.

Deputy MacLochlainn told the Dáil that the current building is not up to par with the needs of the school which was built many decades ago: