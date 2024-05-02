Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FAI Junior Cup Final Preview: Cockhill Manager Gavin Cullen and Chairman Tommy Doherty

Cockhill Celtic are looking to create footballing history on Sunday by becoming the first side from the county in over 50 years to win the FAI Junior Cup.

The recently crowned Inishowen Premier Division champions will face Wexford outfit Gorey Rangers in the decider at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway.

There will be LIVE match commentary from the FAI Junior Cup Final on Highland Sunday Sport from the 2pm kick off with Oisin Kelly and Keith Cowan in association with McKenna’s Londis Buncrana.

Cockhill will be hoping to make up for the disappointment in last years FAI Intermediate Cup Final where they lost on penalties.

Speaking with Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Cockhill Manager says it’s now time that Cockhill stepped up and go all out to win on the national stage.

 


It’s another major occasion for the club and Chairman Tommy Doherty says the local community is once again been pulling together ahead of the final.

