FAI Junior Cup Final Preview: Cockhill’s Lee McColgan and Luke Rodden

Cockhill Celtic are one win away from creating history and becoming the first ever side from Inishowen to lift the FAI Junior Cup.

Only two sides from the county have ever achieved the fate before and that was Swilly Rovers and Finn Harps in the 1960’s.

On Sunday, Cockhill play Gorey Rangers from Wexford in this years decider at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway and there will be LIVE match commentary on Highland Sunday Sport from the 2pm kick off with Oisin Kelly and Keith Cowan in association with McKenna’s Londis Buncrana.

The hurt of losing last years Intermediate Cup final has become the driving force behind Cockhill’s success and unbeaten run this year, in both the Inishowen Premier Division and FAI Junior Cup.

Lee McColgan says they are keen to make up for last years defeat:

Luke Rodden has banged in 24 goals this season and will be hoping to play his part in Sunday’s decider.

