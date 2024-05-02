Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We are live from Gweedore with chat, features and live music to help mark 30 years of business atGenesis Aesthetic, Skin & Hair Studio!

Celine McGlynn joins Greg full of praise for emergency services who responded when she broke her ankle on Sliabh League. We get the low down on Vampire Facials and Pat McArt joins Greg to discuss the crisis in the SDLP in Derry and Strabane District:

Your Voice, Your Community focuses on fishing – we chat the new head of the KFO and those involved in leasure angling. We also have a quick chat with 80s tv legend Timmy Mallett: 

Green EU candidate Pauline O’Reilly debates Fianna Fail’s Lisa Chambers over the latter’s recent negative comments about the Green Party:

Top Stories

Raphoe CP 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

We are the tip of the iceberg – Raphoe Community Playgroup Manager amid defective block crisis

2 May 2024
Dentist
News, Top Stories

Lifford Hospital dental clinic closed to see essential works completed

2 May 2024
First Bluefin 2023 - TunaCHART
News, Top Stories

Applications open to participate in Atlantic bluefin tuna catch and release survey

2 May 2024
money cash budget euro (1)
News, Top Stories

Donegal local authority to receive €106,000 of additional staff resource funding

2 May 2024
