The Chair of Donegal’s Joint Policing Committee says the seizure of over €1m worth of drugs in the county since the beginning of the year reveals the scale of the drugs issue in Donegal.

Gardai have been proactive since the re-establishment of the drugs unit in Donegal uncovering grow houses and making significant drugs seizures right across the county.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle has commended the work of the drugs unit but says ultimately additional Gardai are needed on the ground: