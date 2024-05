Barry Ward will lead his young Donegal side into an Ulster Minor Championship Semi Final in 2 weeks time after overcoming Monaghan in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

First half goals from Eoghan Gallagher and Donnacha O’Baoill set Donegal on their way to a bounce-back win, as they lost in last week’s clash with Down.

Ward spoke to Ryan Ferry shortly after full time at Fr Tierney Park and said some home truths about last week’s disappointment spurred his side to victory today…