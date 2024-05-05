Cockhill Celtic take the FAI Junior Cup Title

Cockhill Celtic overcame Gorey Rangers to claim the FAI Junior Cup.

Oisin McColgan scored the goal to equalise Cockhill Celtic in the 77th minute.

After a nail-biting penalty shoot out, the Inishowen side came out on top.

Harry Doherty saved three of Gorey Rangers’ four penalty shots.

Garbhan Friel netted the penalty kick to seal Cockhill Celtic’s victory and claimed the Man of the Match title.

This is the first ever time an Inishowen club has won the FAI Junior Cup title.

Oisin Kelly and Keith Cowan report from Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway with the full-time report…