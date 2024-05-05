Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Greyhound racing: Kyanite Kate pipped for €15,000 prize in Shelbourne final

Frank Harvey, pictured here with Kyanite recently at Lifford Greyhound Stadium.

A north-west owned and trained greyhound was just half a length off causing a major shock and taking the top prize of €15,000 at the prestigious Shelbourne Open 600 Final in Dublin on Saturday night.

Kyanite Kate, owned by Derry’s Frank Harvey, was the rank outsider at 20/1 but managed to finish second to the winner Ryhope Beach (2/1) in a pulsating race.

It was a titanic battle from the word go in one of the big races on the calendar and ultimately it was a case of so near and yet so far for Kyanite Kate who was quickly out of traps and who led by six lengths at one stage.

However, she was caught just before the line and had to be content with second place, which was still worth €4,000. Ballymac Gizmo, a half-sister of Kyanite Kate, was third, some six lengths further back.

Kyanite Kate has been the fastest lady over the 525 yard trip since Lifford reopened with a fantastic 28:58 last October and owner Frank Harvey has been a great supporter of Lifford Stadium over the years.

Derry Courthouse





candle





psni logo





border





