Tír Chonaill AC’s Kelly McGrory set a new record in Donegal while racing in the 400m race in Milan.

Her winning time of 53.76 seconds is also a personal best for the athlete.

This was her first race since the final of the World 4x400m in Budapest last year.

Her winning performance will see her included in the Irish Olympic 4x400m squad for Paris later this year.

Highland Radio’s Patsy McGonagle provided the wrap on this week’s athletics…