Gavin Cullen manged his side to victory in the FAI Junior Cup Final against Gorey Rangers.

At the end of full time and extra time, the score was 1:1 with Cockhill Celtic’s Oisin McColgan netting the goal.

The match went to a penalty shoot out where Cockhill Celtic came out on top with a 3:1 victory.

Gavin Cullen spoke with Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly after the match…