Cockhill Celtic are the first ever Inishowen team to win the FAI Junior Cup, following their success over Gorey Rangers.

Cockhill Celtic came out victorious on a score line of 3:1 after a penalty shoot out.

Oisin McColgan netted the goal to equalise with Gorey Rangers and Garbhan Friel scored the penalty that secured victory for the Inishowen side.

Garbhan Friel, Lee McColgan, Harry Doherty and Peter Doherty spoke with Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly after the game…