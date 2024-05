Jim McGuinness leads Donegal to Clones next Sunday, the 12th of May, to take on Armagh in the Ulster Final.

It has been ten years since Jim McGuinness last managed a team to the Ulster final.

McGuinness described the Ulster Final day as “Very unique, special occasions, you have to embrace it and enjoy every minute.”

The Donegal manager spoke with Oisin Kelly ahead of the big day…