Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan have won the Killarney International Rally of the Lakes for the third year in a row.

The Derry/Kerry duo, in their VW Polo, finished 7 seconds ahead of Matt Edwards and David Moynihan who were in their Ford Fiesta, as Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy made up the rest of the top 3 in their Skoda Fabia.

Donegal driver Declan Boyle also had a good event as he finished 8th overall.

The Top 20 are listed below…