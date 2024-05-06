All the results from the North West 10k – double success for Letterkenny AC

Letterkenny AC’s Mark Greenan repeated his feat of 2022 as he won the North West 10k in 32.23 in good conditions for running.

Noeleen Scanlon, also of Letterkenny AC, won the female category for the second year in a row with a fine run of 36.07, and was tenth overall.

More than 1,100 people registered for this year’s event which was a resounding success. Many of those taking part were doing so for the first time, and it was very encouraging to see good numbers of spectators around the course.

There was also a good turnout for walking and once again it was good to see so many families getting involved.

The three charities that benefited from this year’s race are: the Kilmacrennan, Termon, Gartan, Churchill and Trentagh Community First Responders; Cara House Family Resource Centre; and, Letterkenny Community Childcare Centre.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the NW10k Committee, Neil Martin, has paid tribute to all who supported the event in any way.

The full results are listed below:

North West 10k 2024

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club ChipTime GunTime

1. 883 Grennan, Mark M MaleOpen LAC 32:23 32:23

2. 460 Mcpaul, Mark M MaleOpen Letterkenny 32:33 32:33

3. 425 Mchugh, Philip M MaleOpen Letterkenny a.c 32:57 32:57

4. 781 Mc Ginley, Eoghain M MaleOpen Letterkenny ac 33:25 33:26

5. 423 Mcguinness, Chris M Male 40-44 Foyle valley 34:34 34:34

6. 631 Tourish, Mark M MaleOpen Rise running club 35:45 35:45

7. 222 Gibbons, Joe M MaleOpen Milford 35:53 35:53

8. 445 McLucas, Martin M Male 55-59 Inishowen ac 35:59 35:59

9. 1049 McGill, Kieran M Male 45-49 36:02 36:02

10. 1 Scanlan, Noeleen F FemaleOpen Letterkenny AC 36:07 36:07

11. 821 Harkin, Michael M Male 45-49 36:07 36:09

12. 591 Sandy, Chris M Male 40-44 36:16 36:16

13. 48 Breslin, Lee M MaleOpen Tír chonaill ac 36:32 36:33

14. 184 Foley, John M MaleOpen Letterkenny a.c 36:38 36:38

15. 256 Healy, Ronan M Male 50-54 City of derry spartans 36:40 36:41

16. 202 Gallagher, Declan M Male 40-44 Rossas a. c. 36:42 36:42

17. 1054 Trimble, Patrick M Male 50-54 Rosses Ac 36:53 36:53

18. 426 Mckelvey, Paul M Male 40-44 Rosses ac 36:57 36:57

19. 121 Devine, Gary M Male 45-49 Clann na ngael wjr 37:14 37:17

20. 784 Darren, Toland M MaleOpen 37:32 37:32

21. 1041 McGee, Fergal M MaleOpen Rosses Ac 37:39 37:40

22. 126 Devlin, Stephen M Male 40-44 Milford ac 37:49 37:49

23. 1096 O’Donnell, Peter M MaleOpen Milford AC 37:54 37:55

24. 133 Doherty, Anthony M Male 55-59 Milford ac 38:11 38:11

25. 940 Friel, Cian M Male 40-44 Letterkenny AC 38:14 38:15

26. 268 Horner, Matt M Male 45-49 Rise 38:21 38:21

27. 1005 McGee, Kevin M Male 50-54 L.A.C 38:21 38:22

28. 435 Mclaughlin, Enda M MaleOpen Letterkenny ac 38:28 38:28

29. 363 Mccready, Helen F FemaleOpen Rosses ac 38:30 38:30

30. 660 Woods, Stephen M Male 45-49 Letterkenny ac 38:29 38:30

31. 442 Mclaughlin, Paul M Male 55-59 Sperrin harriers 38:50 38:52

32. 807 Martin, Mooney M Male 40-44 39:01 39:02

33. 546 Pavilons, Gatis M Male 40-44 Inishowen ac 39:07 39:08

34. 1067 McFadden, Sean M Male 45-49 L.A.C 39:10 39:10

35. 753 Doherty, Liam M Male 45-49 Cranford ac 39:23 39:24

36. 257 Hegarty, Ciaran M Male 40-44 Run for fun letterkenny 39:24 39:26

37. 1038 Robinson, Stephen M Male 40-44 39:25 39:32

38. 791 Hugh, Duffy M Male 40-44 Cranford AC 39:32 39:33

39. 524 O’Hare, Maggie F FemaleOpen Finn valley ac 39:35 39:37

40. 1059 Foley, Tom M Male 40-44 39:28 39:45

41. 639 Van der merwe, Kevin M MaleOpen 39:48 39:50

42. 104 Coyle, Curly M Male 45-49 Ramelton 39:53 39:53

43. 812 Boyle, Bernie F Female 40-44 39:57 39:58

44. 272 Irwin, Rodney M Male 50-54 N/a 40:08 40:10

45. 152 Donnelly, Barry M Male 45-49 Inishowen ac 40:15 40:17

46. 223 Gibbons, Kathryn F FemaleOpen 40:21 40:22

47. 306 Mackey, Barry M Male 60-69 Letterkenny ac 40:22 40:22

48. 923 Byrnes, Patrick M MaleOpen 39:52 40:23

49. 228 Gillespie, Gary M Male 45-49 40:06 40:38

50. 502 Ní shuibhne, Caoimhe F FemaleOpen Inishowen ac 40:38 40:41

51. 102 Coulter, Caroline F Female 40-44 Tireragh 40:44 40:45

52. 908 Garvin, Walker M MaleOpen 40:48 40:50

53. 517 O’Donnell, Claire F Female 40-44 Rosses ac 40:51 40:52

54. 609 Smyth, Declan M Male 40-44 Na 40:51 40:58

55. 939 Odonnell, Noel M Male 40-44 Rosses AC 41:01 41:05

56. 36 Bradley, Eoin M MaleOpen Bogadh rc 41:04 41:09

57. 206 Gallagher, Kevin M Male 45-49 41:10 41:12

58. 382 Mceldowney, Eamonn M Male 40-44 L.a.c. 41:10 41:13

59. 333 Mcbride, Declan M Male 40-44 Cranford ac 41:16 41:17

60. 400 Mcgee, Niall M Male 50-54 Inishowen a.c. 41:19 41:20

61. 1008 Doherty, Martin M Male 50-54 41:17 41:24

62. 5 Barber, Jack M MaleOpen N/a 41:19 41:30

63. 147 Doherty, Saramarie F Female 40-44 Inishowen ac 41:38 41:39

64. 1016 Boyle, Owen M MaleOpen Rosses Ac 41:43 41:51

65. 623 Sweeney, Ray M Male 40-44 Hup fitness 41:47 41:54

66. 167 Duffy, Kevin M MaleOpen Rosses ac 41:51 41:58

67. 61 Byrne, Kay F Female 60-69 Finn valley 42:04 42:05

68. 434 McLaughlin, Danny M Male 50-54 Milford AC 42:10 42:11

69. 654 Whoriskey, Jason M Male 45-49 Hup fitness 42:10 42:17

70. 993 McBride, Brendan M Male 55-59 Rosses Ac 42:21 42:23

71. 150 Donnellan, Conor M MaleOpen 42:22 42:25

72. 177 Ferry, Sean M Male 40-44 42:25 42:31

73. 540 Patton, Blathnaid F FemaleOpen Finn valley 42:34 42:36

74. 409 McGinley, Frankie M Male 45-49 42:25 42:39

75. 444 Mclean, Norman M Male 55-59 Rosses 42:35 42:39

76. 64 Callaghan, Declan M Male 45-49 Run for fun 42:40 42:44

77. 788 Tommy, McBride M Male 40-44 42:44 42:49

78. 1007 McNelis, Darren M Male 40-44 43:06 43:12

79. 1048 Nee, Mark M Male 50-54 L.A.C 43:11 43:13

80. 1037 Diver, Ryan M MaleOpen 43:11 43:17

81. 603 Shovlin, David M MaleOpen Unaffiliated 43:12 43:18

82. 1062 O’Donnell, Ciaran M Male 55-59 L.A.C 43:19 43:22

83. 519 O’Donnell, Mark M MaleOpen Na 43:18 43:23

84. 393 McGee, Adrian M Male 40-44 43:21 43:25

85. 889 Boyce, Garvin M Male 50-54 Finn Valley AC 43:26 43:28

86. 456 Mcnamee, Julie F Female 50-54 Tír chonaill ac 43:29 43:31

87. 355 McClafferty, Declan M MaleOpen Milford ac 43:28 43:32

88. 213 Gallagher, Peter M Male 45-49 lac 43:34 43:36

89. 410 McGinley, Patrick M Male 50-54 Falcarragh parkrun 43:38 43:40

90. 388 McFadden, Manus M Male 40-44 Letterkenny ac 43:35 43:41

91. 675 Luke, Johnston F FemaleOpen Speer Performance 43:30 43:42

92. 455 McNamee, Danielle F FemaleOpen Milford AC 43:40 43:44

93. 612 Sparks, David M MaleOpen 43:43 43:44

94. 494 Neely, Gary M Male 50-54 43:41 43:46

95. 1009 Boyle, Joe M Male 50-54 43:42 43:49

96. 1069 McBride, Damian M Male 40-44 Milford AC 43:47 43:50

97. 1068 McHugh, Michael M Male 45-49 Milford AC 43:47 43:50

98. 523 O’Hara, Antoine M MaleOpen Killybegs ac 43:43 43:52

99. 1094 Boner, Denis M Male 50-54 Rosses Ac 43:41 43:55

100. 397 Mcgee, John M Male 40-44 43:35 43:55

101. 775 Caolan, Spratt M MaleOpen LAC 44:05 44:05

102. 21 Bonner, Benny M MaleOpen Hup fitness 44:03 44:08

103. 87 Cleary, Colm M MaleOpen 44:00 44:09

104. 1073 Mulhern, Martina F Female 40-44 Rosses Ac 44:03 44:14

105. 1088 Bates, Mark M Male 50-54 44:18 44:22

106. 389 McFadden, Paddy M Male 40-44 Hup fitness 44:16 44:23

107. 770 Patrick, Doherty M Male 50-54 24-7 44:06 44:25

108. 1030 Friel, Caolan M MaleOpen 44:12 44:26

109. 928 Keane, Liam M MaleOpen 43:57 44:26

110. 440 McLaughlin, Matthew M Male 45-49 Inishowen ac 44:26 44:30

111. 276 Kardos, Peter M Male 50-54 Ard 44:27 44:32

112. 166 Duffy, Corey M MaleOpen Finn valley ac 44:35 44:36

113. 1046 McGranaghan, Monica F Female 45-49 L.A.C 44:35 44:37

114. 536 Patterson, Garvan M Male 40-44 None 44:29 44:37

115. 56 Burke, Jerome M Male 40-44 44:35 44:38

116. 115 Cullen, Daniel M Male 40-44 Milford 44:33 44:40

117. 944 McNulty, Michael M Male 50-54 44:38 44:41

118. 899 Mitchell, Dermott M MaleOpen 44:40 44:43

119. 1078 McDaid, Brian M MaleOpen Laghey Lightning 44:37 44:43

120. 373 Mcdaid, Paul M Male 45-49 Barnesmore harriers 44:38 44:45

121. 111 Crawford, Oisin M MaleOpen Glenswilly 44:41 44:46

122. 83 Cassidy, Martin M MaleOpen Finnabanes flyers 44:41 44:47

123. 430 Mckinney, Owenie M Male 50-54 Inishowen ac 44:52 44:53

124. 630 Timoney, Jamie M MaleOpen Naomh bríd 44:43 44:55

125. 991 Shiels, Keelan M MaleOpen 44:19 44:58

126. 938 Bonner, Adrian M Male 50-54 Rosses AC 44:45 44:59

127. 857 Sullivan, Neil M Male 40-44 44:52 45:00

128. 837 McFadden, Mark M Male 50-54 Letterkenny AC 44:59 45:02

129. 1035 Kearns, Gary M Male 45-49 L.A.C 45:01 45:04

130. 1089 Gallagher, Joe M Male 50-54 Milford AC 45:02 45:08

131. 23 Bonner, Emily F Female 40-44 45:02 45:08

132. 853 McDermott, Eanna M MaleOpen HUP Fitness 45:03 45:11

133. 919 Bradley, Paul M MaleOpen 45:07 45:17

134. 917 Wilson, Derek M Male 40-44 Run for Fun 45:19 45:21

135. 219 Gallinagh, Frances F Female 40-44 45:14 45:28

136. 705 Gary, Price M Male 40-44 LKAC 45:30 45:33

137. 758 Gallagher, Michael M MaleOpen Run for fun letterkenny 45:33 45:36

138. 509 O’Donnell, Selina F Female 40-44 Rosses ac 45:35 45:37

139. 155 Doogan, Paul M Male 45-49 Foreland pacemakers 45:37 45:42

140. 992 Cassidy, Mark M Male 45-49 45:31 45:46

141. 277 Kavanagh, Robert M Male 55-59 45:48 45:53

142. 338 McBride, Peter M Male 55-59 Milford ac 45:42 45:54

143. 1019 Fowley, Stephan M Male 40-44 45:51 45:56

144. 407 Mcgilloway, Paula F Female 60-69 City of derry 45:54 45:56

145. 850 Crawford, Kyle M MaleOpen Lifford Strabane AC 45:41 45:56

146. 879 Roe, Ryan M MaleOpen 45:53 45:57

147. 880 McMonagle, Paul M Male 40-44 Letterkenny AC 45:57 46:00

148. 175 Farry, Karen F Female 40-44 City of derry ac 45:59 46:00

149. 451 Mcmullan, Paul M Male 40-44 Hup fitness 45:54 46:01

150. 562 Reid, Georgina F Female 45-49 Run for fun letterkenny 46:03 46:06

151. 439 Mclaughlin, Mary F Female 45-49 Milford ac 46:05 46:09

152. 62 Callaghan, Adrian e M Male 50-54 Letterkenny ac 46:11 46:14

153. 513 O’Donaghue, Colm M MaleOpen 46:01 46:19

154. 402 Mcgee, Wade M MaleOpen Hup fitness 46:15 46:22

155. 436 Mclaughlin, Jim M Male 55-59 Fvf4l 46:16 46:25

156. 296 Larkin, Fionnuala F Female 40-44 Club 247 Triathlon club 46:33 46:33

157. 411 McGinley, Sean M MaleOpen No barriers 46:34 46:34

158. 259 Hegarty, Martina F Female 40-44 Na 46:31 46:35

159. 239 Grennan, Grainne F Female 60-69 Blackrock ac 46:37 46:40

160. 467 Michie, Graeme M Male 40-44 Letterkenny ac 46:22 46:40

161. 1100 O’Duinn, Niall M MaleOpen 46:30 46:41

162. 769 Michael, Duffy M Male 40-44 46:39 46:42

163. 261 Henderson, Jonathan M MaleOpen 46:29 46:44

164. 601 Shiels, Terence M Male 40-44 46:34 46:58

165. 447 McMenamin, Aodhán M MaleOpen None 46:54 46:58

166. 288 Kilcullen, Cathal M MaleOpen 46:54 46:59

167. 84 Cassidy, Paul M MaleOpen 46:47 47:01

168. 221 Gavin, Una F Female 60-69 City of derry spartans 46:59 47:02

169. 106 Coyle, Kevin M Male 45-49 Foylevalley 47:00 47:02

170. 640 Van der westhuizen, Chloe F FemaleOpen 247 triathlon 46:53 47:06

171. 486 Murphy, Damian M Male 45-49 Raphoe road runners 46:41 47:06

172. 308 Magee, Emer F Female 55-59 Rosses ac 46:53 47:07

173. 301 Lynch, Ailish F FemaleOpen Finn valley fit 4 life 47:04 47:07

174. 255 Hayden, Louise F Female 40-44 Hup fitness 47:12 47:20

175. 414 McGinty, Breda F FemaleOpen Optum 47:03 47:23

176. 67 Canning, Stuart M MaleOpen 47:16 47:26

177. 403 Mcgeehan, Shannon F FemaleOpen Speer performance 47:23 47:34

178. 322 Mcateer, Karen F Female 40-44 Milford ac 47:26 47:36

179. 545 Patton, Michael M MaleOpen 47:31 47:38

180. 29 Boyce, Peter M MaleOpen 47:31 47:44

181. 1017 Bonar, Tony M Male 55-59 L.A.C 47:42 47:49

182. 634 Treanor, Paula F FemaleOpen Monaghan phoenix 47:39 47:50

183. 686 Paul, Lee M Male 55-59 LAC 47:48 47:56

184. 418 Mcglynn, Shane M MaleOpen 47:57 48:01

185. 829 McGowan, Seamus M Male 45-49 48:03 48:05

186. 810 McConnell, Gerard M Male 45-49 48:04 48:13

187. 497 Neeson, Kieran M Male 45-49 Finn valley ac 48:13 48:15

188. 1077 McMahon, Billy M Male 55-59 ARD 48:08 48:21

189. 3 Ashmore, Christopher M Male 55-59 Run for fun letterkenny 48:17 48:21

190. 183 Foley, Barry M MaleOpen Letterkenny 247 triathlon club 48:02 48:23

191. 665 Peter, Gallagher M MaleOpen 47:52 48:26

192. 325 McBrearty, Kevin M MaleOpen 48:08 48:29

193. 446 Mcmahon, Susie F FemaleOpen 48:26 48:32

194. 569 Robb, Barry M Male 40-44 N/a 48:09 48:34

195. 1101 Trearty, Shane M Male 40-44 48:38 48:40

196. 323 Mcateer, Kieran M Male 45-49 Milford ac 48:30 48:40

197. 283 Kelly, Liam M Male 55-59 48:30 48:44

198. 273 Johnston, Darren M MaleOpen Lk runners 48:48 48:48

199. 378 Mcdermott, Ray M Male 55-59 Lac 48:43 48:51

200. 785 Liam, Doherty M Male 50-54 48:31 48:52

201. 473 Monahan, Clive M Male 40-44 – 48:19 48:52

202. 490 Murray, Joe M MaleOpen 48:33 48:54

203. 74 Carey, Michelle F Female 40-44 Run for fun/ lpr’s 48:51 48:55

204. 1014 Coyle, Fintan M Male 55-59 49:00 49:04

205. 696 Shane, Healy M MaleOpen 48:54 49:05

206. 477 Moore, Declan M MaleOpen Sligo 48:54 49:06

207. 329 McBride, Ann F Female 45-49 Cranford ac 48:59 49:08

208. 760 Boyle, Phil M Male 55-59 Letterkenny AC 49:03 49:11

209. 761 Enright, Naoise M Male 50-54 Letterkenny ac 48:57 49:12

210. 851 Mooney, Michael M Male 45-49 Park Run LK 48:40 49:13

211. 762 Liddy, Ciaran M Male 45-49 Letterkenny ac 49:06 49:15

212. 240 Griffin, John M Male 55-59 Finn valley fit 4 life 49:06 49:15

213. 636 Tshetlanyane, Tumiso M MaleOpen 48:08 49:15

214. 88 Clerkin, Ciaran M Male 60-69 Monaghan joggernutts 48:41 49:17

215. 948 Callaghan, Gerard M Male 50-54 48:59 49:18

216. 506 North, Nicolas M Male 60-69 N/a 49:03 49:18

217. 549 Pinder, Frank M Male 60-69 Letterkenny ac 49:14 49:25

218. 570 Robb, Stephen M MaleOpen N/a 48:54 49:27

219. 742 Sean, McFadden M Male 45-49 LAC 49:21 49:34

220. 1070 Morrison, Seamus M Male 55-59 L.A.C 49:24 49:34

221. 746 Larkin, David M Male 45-49 non 49:22 49:35

222. 328 Mcbrearty, Michael M MaleOpen Milford ac 49:23 49:37

223. 70 Cannon, Daniel M MaleOpen N/a 49:45 49:46

224. 368 Mcdaid, Conor M MaleOpen N/a 49:39 49:47

225. 246 Hannigan, Paddy M Male 60-69 N/a 49:38 49:52

226. 73 Cannon, Shaun M MaleOpen 49:39 49:53

227. 100 Corcoran, Michael M Male 50-54 49:29 49:54

228. 336 Mcbride, Liam M MaleOpen No barriers foundation 49:49 49:58

229. 811 Murray, Christopher M MaleOpen 50:03 50:04

230. 527 Okharu, Isaiah M Male 50-54 50:02 50:08

231. 149 Donaghey, James M MaleOpen 49:28 50:08

232. 532 O’Shea, Daragh M MaleOpen 50:07 50:11

233. 227 Gillen, Paul M Male 55-59 49:39 50:17

234. 1012 O’Connor, Eoin M MaleOpen 49:48 50:19

235. 541 Patton, Brendan M Male 60-69 Finn valley fit4life 50:12 50:20

236. 559 Quinn, Jimmy M Male 60-69 Individual 50:11 50:22

237. 30 Boyd, Keith M MaleOpen Rosses athletic club 50:17 50:25

238. 655 Whyte, Ryan M MaleOpen Melvin wjr 50:04 50:26

239. 949 Callaghan, Rory M MaleOpen 50:11 50:30

240. 417 McGlynn, Aodhfin M MaleOpen Na 50:23 50:33

241. 577 Roe, Olivia F FemaleOpen Na 50:23 50:34

242. 613 Sparks, James M Male 50-54 50:31 50:35

243. 465 Megannety, Eoghan M Male 45-49 Run for fun 50:30 50:35

244. 1080 Doherty, Christopher M Male 45-49 50:34 50:38

245. 1047 Crealey, Ruari M Male 40-44 50:31 50:41

246. 469 Molloy, Bridget F Female 40-44 Rosses ac 50:24 50:43

247. 120 Devenney, Karen F Female 45-49 Rosses a.c. 50:33 50:46

248. 19 Bonnar, Dennis M MaleOpen Letterkenny parkrunners 50:44 50:52

249. 590 Sammon, Clodagh F Female 40-44 Letterkenny ac 50:44 50:52

250. 510 O’Flynn, Fionntán M MaleOpen None 50:44 50:55

251. 508 O’Donnell, Martin M Male 55-59 Letterkenny ac 50:49 50:57

252. 1063 McDaid, Daniel M MaleOpen Barnesmore Harriers 50:50 50:57

253. 862 Whoriskey, Aine F Female 45-49 50:49 50:59

254. 615 Spencer, Dean M Male 55-59 50:56 51:00

255. 1015 Rouse, David M Male 45-49 50:54 51:01

256. 300 Lukomski, Wojciech M Male 40-44 50:49 51:02

257. 962 McBrearty, Frankie M MaleOpen 50:56 51:03

258. 161 Downey, Damian M Male 50-54 Inishowen ac 50:51 51:03

259. 385 McElwaine, Aisling F FemaleOpen 50:52 51:07

260. 205 Gallagher, Jim M Male 40-44 None 50:46 51:08

261. 1058 Boyle, Sean M Male 60-69 Falcarragh Parkrun 51:04 51:12

262. 186 Fox, Davin M MaleOpen Run for fun letterkenny 50:57 51:12

263. 766 Eimhear, Bradley F FemaleOpen 51:07 51:14

264. 27 Boyce, Conor M Male 50-54 No barriers foundation 51:01 51:14

265. 191 Friel, Karen F FemaleOpen 51:10 51:15

266. 642 Walker, Paul M Male 55-59 Run for fun 50:56 51:20

267. 1013 Shiels, Patrick M Male 55-59 Milford AC 51:10 51:20

268. 910 Deighan, Aiden M Male 60-69 51:10 51:22

269. 362 Mccormick, Michael M MaleOpen Letterkenny 51:06 51:22

270. 884 McMenamin, Una F FemaleOpen 51:17 51:25

271. 130 Diver, Sean M Male 55-59 51:13 51:26

272. 116 Curran, Noel M Male 40-44 50:20 51:27

273. 750 Harvey, Donnan M Male 45-49 51:15 51:28

274. 516 O’Donnell, Christopher M Male 40-44 51:13 51:30

275. 789 Susanna, McBride F Female 45-49 51:20 51:30

276. 607 Smith, David M MaleOpen 51:03 51:35

277. 832 Harper, Marie F Female 45-49 51:29 51:39

278. 566 Reynolds, Peter M MaleOpen Terence trotters 51:17 51:40

279. 330 McBride, Attracta F Female 40-44 N 51:34 51:43

280. 332 McBride, David M MaleOpen Optum 51:08 51:44

281. 480 Morning, Patrick M Male 55-59 No 51:39 51:47

282. 969 Shevlin, Niamh F FemaleOpen 51:30 51:48

283. 1043 McGowan, Sharon F Female 55-59 Tir Chonaill ac 51:42 51:49

284. 168 Dunleavey, Ben M Male 60-69 Letterkenny 51:39 51:49

285. 638 Uí fhrighil, Clare F FemaleOpen 51:38 51:49

286. 274 Johnston, Joe M Male 40-44 51:13 51:50

287. 209 Gallagher, Michael M MaleOpen None 51:18 51:52

288. 258 Hegarty, Jamie M MaleOpen Na 51:50 51:55

289. 515 O’Donnell, Caroline F Female 55-59 West muskerry 51:52 51:56

290. 674 Macdonald, Wendy F Female 45-49 51:51 51:58

291. 55 Burke, Dorothy F FemaleOpen 51:51 52:00

292. 212 Gallagher, Paul M Male 40-44 51:43 52:00

293. 1018 Lorinynko, Sean M Male 55-59 Tir Chonaill ac 52:02 52:05

294. 34 Boyle, Karina F FemaleOpen Run for fun 51:47 52:07

295. 1031 Coghlan, Cormac M MaleOpen 51:51 52:11

296. 401 Mcgee, Shaun M MaleOpen 51:39 52:11

297. 66 Callaghan, William M MaleOpen 51:40 52:11

298. 297 Lazaro, Yasmina F FemaleOpen Letterkenny 247 triathlon club 52:09 52:12

299. 1021 McBride, Dylan M MaleOpen 51:58 52:12

300. 952 Ward, John M MaleOpen 51:22 52:14

301. 500 Ní chathail, Méabh F FemaleOpen 52:09 52:20

302. 773 Rory, Grant M Male 40-44 51:46 52:20

303. 537 Patterson, Lisa F FemaleOpen 52:07 52:21

304. 180 Fletcher, Keith M Male 60-69 24/7 52:03 52:22

305. 176 Ferns, Paul M Male 50-54 52:07 52:24

306. 63 Callaghan, Amy F FemaleOpen 51:57 52:24

307. 190 Friel, Ciara F FemaleOpen 52:11 52:25

308. 975 Hartin, Tony M MaleOpen 52:16 52:30

309. 289 King, Kenny M Male 60-69 52:26 52:33

310. 868 Gerard, Mullen M Male 50-54 LAC 52:36 52:41

311. 18 Bonnar, Clement M Male 60-69 Letterkenny Parkrun 52:36 52:44

312. 499 Neilis, Nicholas M MaleOpen Optum 52:08 52:51

313. 211 Gallagher, Patrick M MaleOpen Rosses ac 52:51 52:57

314. 31 Boyd, Noel M Male 45-49 Rosses a.c. 52:49 52:57

315. 429 McKinley, Laird M Male 45-49 Optum 52:14 52:58

316. 691 Hannah, McCloy F FemaleOpen Milford AC 52:52 52:58

317. 782 Doherty, Bridgeen F Female 45-49 Run for fun letterkenny 52:54 53:00

318. 463 Mcteague, Paddy M Male 50-54 52:53 53:00

319. 903 O Donovan, Niall M MaleOpen 52:35 53:04

320. 774 Derek, Brennan M Male 40-44 52:33 53:07

321. 573 Robinson, Anne F Female 40-44 Fit 4 life lac 52:59 53:08

322. 618 Stilvern, Rachael F FemaleOpen 247 52:59 53:08

323. 415 Mcglinchey, Eunan M Male 60-69 Westport tennis club 52:55 53:11

324. 245 Hannigan, Louise F FemaleOpen N/a 52:56 53:12

325. 164 Doyle, Malachy M Male 60-69 Rosses ac 53:10 53:14

326. 1042 Rooney, Marie F Female 60-69 Tir Chonaill ac 53:09 53:17

327. 396 Mcgee, Clare F FemaleOpen Cranford ac 53:08 53:18

328. 584 Roulstone, Gary M MaleOpen Raphoe road runners 52:52 53:18

329. 905 Kilgannon, Rita F Female 55-59 Caltra + District 52:52 53:22

330. 863 Boyle, Damien M Male 45-49 53:03 53:22

331. 351 McCarron, Emmet M MaleOpen 52:38 53:23

332. 89 Coghlan, Alice F FemaleOpen 53:05 53:24

333. 765 Aine, Fabisiak F Female 40-44 53:10 53:24

334. 304 Lyttle, Kayleigh F FemaleOpen 53:11 53:30

335. 929 Ohagan, Nuala F Female 60-69 53:24 53:31

336. 361 Mccormack, Sinead F Female 45-49 53:20 53:36

337. 1066 McFadden, Liz F Female 45-49 53:15 53:37

338. 359 Mcconnellogue, Thomas M Male 40-44 53:02 53:38

339. 982 Doherty, Shaun M MaleOpen 53:20 53:38

340. 387 McFadden, John M Male 55-59 53:37 53:41

341. 564 Reilly, Grainne F FemaleOpen 53:08 53:43

342. 1020 Friel, James M Male 40-44 53:00 53:43

343. 189 Freeburn, Michael M Male 50-54 Sloths ac 53:35 53:45

344. 563 Reid, Pat M Male 55-59 53:38 53:47

345. 72 Cannon, Seamus M Male 60-69 53:34 53:48

346. 848 Browne, Hazel F Female 50-54 53:36 53:48

347. 280 Keating, Aine F FemaleOpen Fv 53:03 53:48

348. 41 Brady, Pat M Male 60-69 Letterkenny athletic club 53:40 53:49

349. 138 Doherty, Enda M MaleOpen Finn valley ac 53:03 53:50

350. 988 Love, Graeme M MaleOpen 53:47 53:58

351. 151 Donnelly, Aoife F FemaleOpen 53:49 54:01

352. 970 Stack, Katie F FemaleOpen 53:46 54:05

353. 349 McCandless, John M Male 50-54 Inishowen ac 53:55 54:07

354. 140 Doherty, Jo-ann F Female 50-54 Inishowen ac 54:01 54:09

355. 340 Mcbrien, Sean M Male 50-54 53:56 54:10

356. 664 Algeo, Samantha F FemaleOpen 53:57 54:13

357. 69 Cannon, Charlie M Male 60-69 Letterkenny Parkrun 53:50 54:14

358. 93 Coll, Michael M Male 45-49 None 53:42 54:15

359. 321 Mcateer, Jackie F Female 40-44 53:36 54:17

360. 927 McFadden, Ciara F FemaleOpen 54:02 54:23

361. 42 Brady, Paul M Male 50-54 Na 54:13 54:25

362. 831 Friel, Adain M MaleOpen 53:53 54:26

363. 926 McNulty, Amanda F Female 45-49 54:05 54:26

364. 46 Breathnach, Sinead F Female 45-49 Scoil mhuire gan smal 54:14 54:28

365. 44 Breathnach, Colm M Male 45-49 Gaelscoil adhamhnáin 54:15 54:30

366. 422 Mcgrory, Tereea F FemaleOpen 54:08 54:33

367. 199 Gallagher, Charles M MaleOpen None 54:33 54:33

368. 1081 Campbell, James M Male 55-59 Melvin AC 54:23 54:42

369. 611 Sokolova, Ladislava F FemaleOpen 54:31 54:44

370. 610 Sokol, Filip M Male 40-44 54:31 54:44

371. 384 McElhinney, Anne F Female 60-69 Inishowen ac 54:38 54:45

372. 892 Millea, Aoife F FemaleOpen 54:30 54:45

373. 381 Mcdonnell, Gar M Male 45-49 54:32 54:45

374. 877 Nallen, Orla F Female 40-44 Rushe Fitness 54:42 54:52

375. 875 Nallen, Seamus M Male 40-44 Rushe Fitness 54:52 54:52

376. 474 Mongan, Michael M MaleOpen 54:47 54:52

377. 466 Melvin, Cathy F Female 50-54 Monaghan joggernutt 54:42 54:53

378. 974 Moore, Cliona F Female 45-49 54:37 54:53

379. 597 Sheridan, Steven M Male 55-59 None 54:45 54:54

380. 399 Mcgee, Maeve F FemaleOpen 54:42 54:56

381. 91 Colhoun, Zara F FemaleOpen 54:53 54:57

382. 1026 Hegarty, Paula F Female 40-44 24/7 54:38 55:00

383. 689 Kevin, Lynch M Male 55-59 LKAC fit for Life 54:50 55:01

384. 314 Martin, Bernie F Female 60-69 Kcr 54:51 55:01

385. 315 Martin, Brendan M Male 55-59 Kcr 54:51 55:01

386. 242 Hamilton, Gareth M MaleOpen 54:22 55:02

387. 521 O’Flynn, Emily F FemaleOpen 54:23 55:02

388. 265 Hilley, Ciaran M MaleOpen N/a 54:45 55:06

389. 441 Mclaughlin, Michael F Female 60-69 Foyle valley 55:06 55:09

390. 1065 Toye, Victoria F Female 40-44 54:58 55:09

391. 1064 Roarty, Suzi F Female 55-59 54:58 55:09

392. 404 Mcgeoghegan, Deirdre F Female 50-54 Inishowen ac 55:02 55:10

393. 805 Luke, Diver F FemaleOpen 54:23 55:15

394. 604 Shovlin, Orla F Female 55-59 Tir chonaill 55:10 55:18

395. 489 Murray, Jessica F FemaleOpen 55:11 55:19

396. 496 Neely, Zara F FemaleOpen 54:59 55:22

397. 690 Sarah, McCloy F FemaleOpen 55:03 55:22

398. 985 Nelis, Daniel M MaleOpen 55:26 55:28

399. 270 Houston, Carl M Male 60-69 Finn valley fit for life 55:20 55:30

400. 614 Speers, Patsy F FemaleOpen 55:33 55:33

401. 1057 McDaid, Daniel M Male 50-54 Star Running Club 55:26 55:38

402. 1056 Woods, Paul M Male 60-69 55:26 55:38

403. 123 Devine, Patrick M MaleOpen 55:09 55:39

404. 694 Hugh Enda, Sweeney F Female 40-44 Run for Fun 55:35 55:40

405. 693 PJ, Patton F Female 55-59 Run for Fun 55:36 55:40

406. 1032 Harvey, Jackie F Female 60-69 Tir Chonaill ac 55:36 55:43

407. 479 Moran, Louise F Female 45-49 55:33 55:47

408. 695 Edith, Neeley F Female 50-54 55:40 55:48

409. 692 Hugh, Ward M Male 55-59 Run for Fun 55:45 55:51

410. 596 Sharkey, Patricia F Female 60-69 Falcarragh road runners 55:44 55:52

411. 58 Bustard, Diane F FemaleOpen Lac fit for life 55:20 55:53

412. 347 Mccafferty, Noreen F Female 55-59 55:47 55:55

413. 950 McGlynn, Anthony M Male 40-44 Run for Fun LK 55:51 55:55

414. 1000 O’Donnell, Oliver M Male 45-49 55:37 55:59

415. 1033 Marley, Goretti F Female 55-59 Finn Valley F4L 55:57 56:08

416. 827 Boner, Eamon M Male 55-59 55:50 56:08

417. 482 Moses, Jonathan M MaleOpen 55:59 56:09

418. 1004 Hamilton, Donna F FemaleOpen 55:55 56:11

419. 637 Uí bhaoighill, Carmel F Female 45-49 None 55:55 56:11

420. 561 Rankin, Chloe F FemaleOpen Speer performance 55:56 56:14

421. 951 Gallagher, Regina F FemaleOpen 55:44 56:14

422. 154 Doogan, Aisling F FemaleOpen Tir chonaill ac 56:11 56:19

423. 745 Ryan, Tim M Male 60-69 LK Park Runners 56:34 56:38

424. 345 Mccafferty, Brigid F Female 60-69 Finnvalley 56:41 56:45

425. 383 Mceldowney, Jake M MaleOpen 55:53 56:48

426. 464 Meehan, Margarite M Male 40-44 56:40 56:50

427. 144 Doherty, Leigh M MaleOpen 56:09 56:50

428. 826 Bradley, Daniel M MaleOpen 56:04 56:56

429. 890 Quinn, Terence M Male 60-69 Raphoe Road Runners 56:34 56:59

430. 241 Gullage, Diane F FemaleOpen 56:48 57:04

431. 459 Mcnulty, Alicia F FemaleOpen Lac 56:57 57:07

432. 165 Duffy, Con M Male 40-44 Letterkenny ac fit4life 56:57 57:07

433. 534 Padmanabhan, Vinu M Male 45-49 57:11 57:12

434. 313 Margey, Roisin F FemaleOpen 56:30 57:13

435. 925 McEldowney, Aoife F FemaleOpen 56:52 57:14

436. 726 Johm, Doherty M MaleOpen Park Runners 56:50 57:18

437. 1003 Donnelly, Martin M Male 50-54 56:50 57:18

438. 550 Pinder, Frank j M MaleOpen 57:15 57:20

439. 282 Kelly, Eric M Male 45-49 Ard trail running 57:10 57:25

440. 796 Declan, Black M Male 50-54 Run for Fun 57:14 57:27

441. 885 Deery, Shane M MaleOpen 56:42 57:29

442. 109 Coyle, Stephen M MaleOpen 57:36 57:39

443. 968 Barrett, Siobhan F Female 50-54 57:37 57:43

444. 839 O Hagan, Breda F Female 55-59 Run for Fun 57:35 57:47

445. 495 Neely, Nicola F Female 45-49 57:25 57:48

446. 15 Blaney, Fiona F Female 50-54 Milford ac 57:41 57:51

447. 599 Shields, Molly F FemaleOpen Letterkenny ac 57:38 57:51

448. 635 Trearty, Hugh M MaleOpen Speer performance 57:33 57:52

449. 35 Boyle, Mary F Female 55-59 57:25 57:57

450. 688 Gilchrist, Rachel F Female 40-44 57:20 57:58

451. 224 Gibbons, Michelle F FemaleOpen 57:52 58:00

452. 999 Nicholson, Philip M Male 45-49 57:38 58:11

453. 1040 McIntyre, Jodie-Anne F Female 40-44 57:51 58:12

454. 119 Delaney, Michelle F Female 45-49 57:59 58:21

455. 1087 Lynch, Noel M Male 55-59 L.A.C 58:06 58:29

456. 139 Doherty, Helen F Female 40-44 Run for fun 58:24 58:30

457. 793 Sharon, Gallagher F Female 50-54 OGB Peddlers 58:00 58:39

458. 386 McFadden, Daniel M MaleOpen None 58:36 58:42

459. 533 Ostrowska, Nikki F FemaleOpen 58:44 58:46

460. 156 Doogan, Sinead F Female 45-49 58:40 58:50

461. 124 Devine, Veronica F FemaleOpen 58:20 58:50

462. 888 Satheesah, Sudheesh 3.9 M Male 55-59 58:09 59:00

463. 825 Brophy, Ronan M Male 60-69 58:31 59:08

464. 651 Watson, Uel M Male 40-44 58:58 59:09

465. 1036 Horan, Deirdre F Female 55-59 58:53 59:09

466. 1039 Hunter, Mia F FemaleOpen 58:25 59:11

467. 511 O’Connor, Aoife F FemaleOpen 59:13 59:13

468. 148 Donaghey, Gloria F Female 60-69 Finn valley ac 59:05 59:14

469. 684 Ciara, McGonigle F FemaleOpen 58:59 59:18

470. 194 Friel, Shaun M MaleOpen 58:26 59:23

471. 405 McGettigan, Michael M Male 45-49 59:11 59:25

472. 586 Rushe, Stephanie F FemaleOpen 59:27 59:32

473. 588 Russell, Selina F Female 40-44 59:28 59:32

474. 542 Patton, Gary M Male 40-44 59:01 59:37

475. 267 Hogan, Ray M MaleOpen 59:17 59:38

476. 210 Gallagher, Niamh F FemaleOpen 59:24 59:42

477. 171 Edwards, Grainne F Female 40-44 N/a 59:25 59:43

478. 493 Neely, Edel F Female 50-54 Finn valley 59:38 59:44

479. 755 Doherty, Helen F Female 50-54 59:17 59:45

480. 193 Friel, Mary ellen F Female 50-54 59:07 59:45

481. 1074 Higgins, Mary F Female 50-54 F4L Letterkenny 59:43 59:47

482. 681 Johnny, Edwards M MaleOpen 59:32 59:50

483. 996 Gorman, Annette F Female 40-44 59:32 59:51

484. 994 Quinn, Melissa F FemaleOpen 59:38 59:56

485. 828 Gallagher, Lisa F Female 50-54 59:14 59:58

486. 886 Boyle, Marina F Female 50-54 Fit for Life LAC 59:15 59:58

487. 575 Rodgers, Oisín M MaleOpen 59:19 1:00:05

488. 595 Sharkey, Noreen F Female 60-69 Letterkenny parkrunners 59:58 1:00:07

489. 514 O’Donaghue, Roisin F Female 45-49 59:48 1:00:08

490. 9 Barron, William M Male 40-44 59:39 1:00:09

491. 448 McMenamin, Karina F Female 45-49 Pro fitness 59:54 1:00:09

492. 740 John, O Gorman M Male 55-59 non 59:33 1:00:10

493. 57 Burke, John M Male 50-54 1:00:13 1:00:21

494. 125 Devir, Mark M Male 55-59 59:25 1:00:23

495. 619 Stockdale, Yvonne F Female 45-49 Run for fun letterkenny 1:00:10 1:00:24

496. 287 Kierans, Teresa F Female 50-54 Joggernuts 59:57 1:00:32

497. 339 Mcbride, Roisin F FemaleOpen 1:00:18 1:00:33

498. 337 Mcbride, Paul M Male 55-59 1:00:19 1:00:33

499. 25 Bonner, William M Male 45-49 1:00:05 1:00:34

500. 680 Ingram, Michelle F FemaleOpen 1:00:21 1:00:43

501. 682 Holian, Shelley F FemaleOpen 1:00:21 1:00:43

502. 127 Dey, Debraj M Male 40-44 N/a 1:00:29 1:00:50

503. 96 Comerford, Suzanne F FemaleOpen Ard 1:00:42 1:00:54

504. 1028 Friel, Deirdre F Female 55-59 Finn Valley F4L 1:00:42 1:00:54

505. 471 Monaghan, Siobhan F Female 40-44 1:00:50 1:00:55

506. 185 Fox, Daithi M MaleOpen Run for fun letterkenny 1:00:42 1:00:56

507. 187 Fox, Jason M Male 40-44 Run for fun letterkenny 1:00:42 1:00:56

508. 174 Fabisiak, Michael M Male 50-54 1:00:52 1:01:08

509. 141 Kilpatrick, Joanne F Female 40-44 Lac fit4life 1:00:57 1:01:14

510. 909 Morrison, Damien M MaleOpen 1:00:59 1:01:18

511. 1079 Shiels, Jenny F Female 40-44 1:01:07 1:01:23

512. 756 Moore, Kenneth M Male 55-59 1:00:48 1:01:32

513. 341 McCabe, Carol F Female 40-44 1:00:59 1:01:34

514. 911 Jordan, Michael M Male 50-54 1:00:56 1:01:34

515. 163 Doyle, Clodagh F FemaleOpen Fit For Life 1:01:06 1:01:35

516. 290 Kovacs, Adrienn F Female 50-54 Ard 1:01:12 1:01:42

517. 196 Gallagher, Anita F Female 55-59 Run for fun letterkenny 1:01:39 1:01:52

518. 834 Doherty, John M MaleOpen 1:01:54 1:02:04

519. 861 McGlinchey, Gerard M Male 40-44 1:01:48 1:02:08

520. 902 O Donovan, Evelyn F FemaleOpen 1:01:42 1:02:12

521. 656 Williamson, Jacqueline F Female 45-49 Star running club 1:01:48 1:02:16

522. 421 Mcgreevy, Justin M Male 50-54 1:01:39 1:02:17

523. 983 McDonald, Frances F FemaleOpen 1:01:36 1:02:18

524. 906 McGloin, Mark M MaleOpen 1:01:59 1:02:18

525. 907 McGloin, Maria M MaleOpen 1:01:59 1:02:19

526. 798 Mary, Bond F Female 55-59 24/7 Tri LK 1:02:15 1:02:20

527. 581 Rooney, Caoimhe F FemaleOpen 1:01:44 1:02:20

528. 316 Martin, Mary F Female 70+ Finn valley ac 1:02:16 1:02:20

529. 987 Hughes, Tara F FemaleOpen Speer Performance 1:01:40 1:02:21

530. 305 Macginty, Grania F Female 55-59 Team ogb 1:01:42 1:02:22

531. 215 Gallagher, Thomas M Male 40-44 1:01:51 1:02:24

532. 531 O’Malley, Laura F FemaleOpen Crusaders ac 1:02:12 1:02:29

533. 900 McCallion, Chloe F FemaleOpen 1:02:16 1:02:29

534. 461 Mcquaid, Sandra F Female 45-49 Joggernauts 1:01:57 1:02:34

535. 579 Rolland, Orla F Female 40-44 1:02:06 1:02:35

536. 22 Bonner, Clare F Female 45-49 1:02:06 1:02:35

537. 178 Finney, Olivia F Female 45-49 1:02:06 1:02:35

538. 60 Byrne, Karen F FemaleOpen 1:02:05 1:02:37

539. 226 Gildea, Odhran M MaleOpen 1:01:45 1:02:39

540. 160 Doran, Brendan M Male 45-49 Letterkenny run for fun 1:02:32 1:02:45

541. 650 Watson, Emily F FemaleOpen None 1:02:36 1:02:47

542. 878 McGinley, Eugene M Male 55-59 Raphoe Road Runners 1:02:18 1:02:48

543. 984 Carr, Mark M MaleOpen 1:02:27 1:02:50

544. 551 Pinder, Noreen F Female 55-59 Fit for life (lac) 1:02:43 1:02:54

545. 260 Henderson, Danielle F FemaleOpen 1:02:39 1:02:55

546. 195 Gallagher, Aiden M MaleOpen 1:02:34 1:02:56

547. 249 Hardy, Liam M MaleOpen The swanlings 1:02:57 1:03:13

548. 904 Loughery, Noel M Male 55-59 1:02:46 1:03:13

549. 108 Coyle, Margaret F Female 45-49 Run for Fun 1:03:08 1:03:17

550. 842 Urban, Andrzey M Male 55-59 1:03:10 1:03:26

551. 947 Kelly, Hannah F Female 40-44 1:03:13 1:03:28

552. 945 Kelly, Jack M MaleOpen 1:03:14 1:03:28

553. 491 Murray, Lisa F FemaleOpen Finn valley fit for life 1:03:13 1:03:28

554. 398 Mcgee, Julie F Female 45-49 Finn valley ac 1:03:13 1:03:28

555. 946 Kelly, Benny M Male 40-44 1:03:14 1:03:29

556. 866 Russell, Donna F Female 40-44 1:03:16 1:03:29

557. 1086 Gallen, Bronagh F FemaleOpen 1:03:07 1:03:29

558. 864 Sweeney, Sandra F FemaleOpen 1:03:16 1:03:29

559. 254 Haughey, Aisling F FemaleOpen 1:03:20 1:03:30

560. 59 Butler, Emma F FemaleOpen 1:03:21 1:03:30

561. 646 Ward, Cathy F Female 40-44 Hup fitness 1:03:20 1:03:30

562. 616 Sproule, Ruth F FemaleOpen 1:03:06 1:03:31

563. 135 Doherty, Charlene F Female 40-44 Hup fitness 1:03:24 1:03:34

564. 676 Lauren, McGuckin F FemaleOpen 1:03:15 1:03:34

565. 942 Elliott, Sarah F FemaleOpen 1:03:11 1:03:34

566. 132 Doherty, Andrea F Female 45-49 1:03:21 1:03:44

567. 229 Gorman, Noel M MaleOpen N/a 1:03:44 1:03:51

568. 876 Coll, Cara F FemaleOpen 1:03:30 1:03:54

569. 131 Doherty, Agnes F Female 60-69 1:03:50 1:03:57

570. 795 Michael, Cronin M Male 60-69 Monaghan Town Runners 1:03:14 1:03:59

571. 557 Price, Claire F Female 45-49 Lac fit4life 1:03:51 1:04:00

572. 110 Crawford, Denise F Female 45-49 Fit for Life 1:03:51 1:04:00

573. 1025 Gallagher, Eileen F Female 50-54 1:03:54 1:04:04

574. 302 Lynch, Carla F Female 40-44 1:03:36 1:04:06

575. 1072 Boner, Packie M Male 50-54 1:03:47 1:04:21

576. 606 Sinnott, Mary F Female 45-49 Birkenhead ac 1:03:50 1:04:24

577. 416 Mcglynn, Amy F FemaleOpen 1:04:19 1:04:25

578. 608 Smith, Oliver M Male 40-44 The swanlings 1:04:11 1:04:28

579. 468 Mohan, Peter M Male 70+ Monaghan joggernutt 1:03:57 1:04:35

580. 593 Sekar, Karthik kumar M MaleOpen 1:04:20 1:04:42

581. 528 Oliinyk, Roksana F FemaleOpen 1:04:41 1:04:51

582. 652 Watterson, Ger F Female 60-69 Monaghan joggernutts 1:04:11 1:04:54

583. 856 Breslin, Mena F Female 60-69 1:04:50 1:04:58

584. 662 Zon, Lukasz M MaleOpen 1:04:47 1:04:59

585. 663 Zon, Sonia F FemaleOpen 1:04:48 1:04:59

586. 846 Wilson, Ruth F Female 55-59 1:04:36 1:04:59

587. 379 Mcdermott, Siobain F FemaleOpen 1:04:59 1:05:05

588. 377 Mcdermott, Patrick M Male 60-69 1:04:59 1:05:05

589. 201 Gallagher, Conal M Male 45-49 1:04:56 1:05:13

590. 192 Friel, Margaret F Female 50-54 Milford a/c 1:04:56 1:05:15

591. 97 Conway, Rita F Female 55-59 1:04:25 1:05:21

592. 625 Thompson, Orna F Female 45-49 Lucan harriers ac 1:04:35 1:05:21

593. 964 Toner, Jenny F FemaleOpen 1:04:34 1:05:21

594. 849 Crawford, Gerry M MaleOpen 1:05:07 1:05:22

595. 214 Gallagher, Regina F Female 45-49 1:04:51 1:05:28

596. 90 Coleman, Mark M MaleOpen 1:04:52 1:05:28

597. 10 Begley, Kate F Female 55-59 1:05:20 1:05:30

598. 271 Houston, Debbie F Female 50-54 Milford ac 1:05:20 1:05:30

599. 1006 Irwin, Claire F Female 40-44 1:04:57 1:05:32

600. 86 Clarke, Ann F Female 45-49 1:05:02 1:05:39

601. 1052 Gallagher, Eileen F Female 55-59 1:05:25 1:05:44

602. 620 Sugrue, Pauline F Female 60-69 1:05:05 1:05:45

603. 65 Callaghan, Lauryn F FemaleOpen 1:05:33 1:05:46

604. 162 Downey, Marie F Female 45-49 Inishowen ac 1:05:50 1:06:02

605. 217 Gallen, Ciaran M Male 50-54 1:06:01 1:06:05

606. 936 McManus, Natasha F Female 45-49 OMG AC Belcoo Fermanagh 1:05:48 1:06:07

607. 472 Monagle, Laura F FemaleOpen 1:06:05 1:06:18

608. 543 Patton, Kathryn F FemaleOpen 1:06:05 1:06:18

609. 408 Mcginley, Charlene F FemaleOpen 1:06:19 1:06:19

610. 554 Pond, Andrew M Male 55-59 1:05:48 1:06:24

611. 52 Browne, Joe M Male 40-44 1:06:04 1:06:28

612. 51 Browne, Camillia F Female 40-44 1:06:04 1:06:28

613. 933 Odonnell, Shaun M Male 60-69 Swanlings 1:06:25 1:06:30

614. 1071 Boner, Dympna F Female 50-54 1:05:58 1:06:33

615. 353 McCarron, Shauna F FemaleOpen 1:05:52 1:06:37

616. 809 Martina, Linsey F FemaleOpen 1:05:53 1:06:38

617. 295 Larkin, Matthew M MaleOpen 1:05:46 1:06:38

618. 535 Patowary, Rittick M Male 50-54 1:06:28 1:06:50

619. 200 Gallagher, Christine F Female 45-49 1:06:28 1:06:50

620. 128 Diver, Caitriona F Female 40-44 1:06:17 1:07:00

621. 454 McMurrough, Shaun M MaleOpen Gortahork 1:06:13 1:07:00

622. 1010 Gallagher, Sheila F Female 45-49 1:06:16 1:07:03

623. 113 Cronin, Linda F Female 40-44 Fit4life letterkenny 1:06:54 1:07:03

624. 1085 Gallen, Bridget F Female 55-59 1:06:57 1:07:20

625. 887 Patton, Keith M Male 45-49 1:06:42 1:07:24

626. 225 Gildea, Eoin M Male 45-49 1:06:42 1:07:26

627. 580 Rooney, Brónach F FemaleOpen 1:06:55 1:07:30

628. 626 Thompson, Rory M Male 45-49 Lucan harriers ac 1:06:45 1:07:32

629. 220 Gartlan, Donach M Male 45-49 1:06:45 1:07:32

630. 589 Sadanandan potty, Varada F FemaleOpen Run for fun letterkenny 1:07:39 1:07:46

631. 286 Kelly, Sophie F Female 50-54 Run for fun 1:06:51 1:07:46

632. 576 Rodgers, Tracy F Female 45-49 1:07:41 1:07:56

633. 370 Mcdaid, Kelly F FemaleOpen 1:07:23 1:07:59

634. 874 Coll, Emer F Female 45-49 1:07:39 1:08:03

635. 547 Peoples, Emma F FemaleOpen Lifford 1:07:40 1:08:14

636. 556 Porter, Rhonda F Female 45-49 Lifford a.c 1:07:39 1:08:15

637. 995 Gardiner, Leanne F FemaleOpen 1:08:06 1:08:25

638. 661 Yi, Zhao F FemaleOpen 1:07:54 1:08:33

639. 68 Cannon, Catherine F Female 60-69 Letterkenny Parkrun 1:08:26 1:08:34

640. 250 Harkin, Aoife F FemaleOpen 1:08:29 1:08:36

641. 105 Coyle, John M Male 60-69 1:08:22 1:08:36

642. 37 Bradley, Laura F Female 40-44 None 1:08:30 1:08:37

643. 865 Peoples, Catherine F Female 50-54 1:08:27 1:08:40

644. 470 Molloy, Jacqueline F Female 50-54 1:08:55 1:09:06

645. 943 Augustine, Amilamol F Female 45-49 LUH SSC 1:09:11 1:09:17

646. 310 Maguella, Sabrina F FemaleOpen 1:09:12 1:09:18

647. 632 Toye, Laraine F FemaleOpen 1:08:49 1:09:20

648. 449 Mcmonagle, Lisa F Female 45-49 1:09:02 1:09:29

649. 503 Nixon, Ciaran M Male 45-49 1:09:26 1:09:29

650. 143 Doherty, Laurence M Male 60-69 Lifford a.c 1:08:59 1:09:35

651. 358 Mcconigley, Ruadhri M MaleOpen 1:09:28 1:09:48

652. 427 Mckenna, Ciaran M Male 40-44 N/a 1:09:14 1:09:48

653. 587 Russell, Emma F FemaleOpen 1:09:28 1:09:48

654. 275 Kakoti, Pallobi F Female 45-49 1:09:28 1:09:49

655. 592 Scott, Jennifer F Female 55-59 1:09:49 1:10:05

656. 153 Donnelly, Lynn F Female 55-59 1:09:22 1:10:05

657. 40 Bradley, Zack M MaleOpen None 1:09:11 1:10:07

658. 913 Curran, Maureen F Female 50-54 1:09:41 1:10:09

659. 833 McGroarty, Katheen F FemaleOpen 1:09:52 1:10:19

660. 43 Brady, Vanessa F Female 40-44 None 1:09:29 1:10:23

661. 648 Ward, Kerri F FemaleOpen 1:09:29 1:10:23

662. 364 Mccrossan, Jay M MaleOpen None 1:10:07 1:10:29

663. 633 Toye, Ryan M MaleOpen 1:09:52 1:10:33

664. 602 Shorter, Brent M MaleOpen 1:09:59 1:10:33

665. 659 Wilson, Tegan F FemaleOpen 1:10:33 1:10:44

666. 238 Greener, Sophie F FemaleOpen 1:10:13 1:10:48

667. 627 Thorpe, Lucy F FemaleOpen 1:10:01 1:10:48

668. 101 Coughlan, Stephen M Male 50-54 Glenties 1:10:45 1:11:16

669. 483 Mullan, Liam M MaleOpen 1:11:30 1:11:30

670. 520 O’Donnell, Sinead F FemaleOpen 1:10:55 1:11:36

671. 376 McDaid, Susan F Female 45-49 1:11:42 1:11:57

672. 375 McDaid, Rose F Female 40-44 None 1:11:42 1:11:57

673. 560 Quinn, Kathleen F Female 60-69 Individual 1:12:19 1:12:30

674. 953 Thornton, Sinead F Female 45-49 1:11:52 1:12:42

675. 824 Morning, Eileen F Female 50-54 1:11:54 1:12:42

676. 458 McNamee, Nicola F FemaleOpen Hup fitness 1:11:54 1:12:42

677. 741 Eileen, O Gorman F Female 60-69 non 1:11:50 1:12:42

678. 136 Doherty, Ciaran M Male 40-44 1:12:15 1:12:54

679. 81 Doherty, Condy M Male 70+ 1:12:14 1:12:54

680. 1055 McMonagle, Brian M Male 45-49 1:12:29 1:13:04

681. 354 Mccauley, Charlotte F FemaleOpen N/a 1:12:57 1:13:14

682. 2 Arumugam, Eswaran M MaleOpen Optum 1:13:09 1:13:28

683. 462 McTeague, Eimear F FemaleOpen 1:13:33 1:13:58

684. 854 Doherty, Louise F Female 40-44 1:13:11 1:13:59

685. 667 Holly, Tinney M MaleOpen 1:13:39 1:14:04

686. 366 Mccrossan, Sean M MaleOpen 1:13:15 1:14:09

687. 1002 Doherty, Martin M Male 45-49 1:13:16 1:14:10

688. 438 McLaughlin, Liam M Male 60-69 Milford ac 1:13:42 1:14:11

689. 1029 O’Donnell, Laura F FemaleOpen 1:13:40 1:14:11

690. 806 Dessie, Gibson M Male 60-69 Convoy AC 1:13:21 1:14:17

691. 526 O’Hare, Sean M Male 50-54 Optum 1:13:43 1:14:24

692. 525 O’Hare, Rhona F Female 50-54 It’s all gravy 1:13:44 1:14:25

693. 932 Boyle, James M MaleOpen 1:14:20 1:14:51

694. 181 Foale, Christopher M MaleOpen 1:14:48 1:14:52

695. 808 Karen, Mooney F Female 40-44 1:14:09 1:14:52

696. 99 Corcoran, Emma F FemaleOpen 1:14:30 1:14:59

697. 412 McGinley, Tommy M Male 60-69 1:14:30 1:15:00

698. 365 Mccrossan, Paul M Male 55-59 None 1:15:17 1:15:38

699. 278 Keane, Aishling F FemaleOpen 1:14:47 1:15:39

700. 1102 Biddie, O F FemaleOpen 1:15:31 1:15:59

701. 1024 McDaid, Charlie M Male 40-44 1:16:37 1:16:37

702. 303 Lynch, Noelle F FemaleOpen 1:16:26 1:16:58

703. 973 McTaggert, Gerry M Male 60-69 1:16:26 1:17:04

704. 243 Hanlon, Chantelle F FemaleOpen 1:16:38 1:17:05

705. 830 Twomley, Andrea F FemaleOpen 1:17:08 1:17:08

706. 666 Tom, Oconnor M MaleOpen 1:16:32 1:17:21

707. 1095 McGarvey, Teresa F Female 60-69 1:17:03 1:17:28

708. 352 Mccarron, Nicole F FemaleOpen 1:17:18 1:17:36

709. 71 Cannon, Michael M Male 40-44 1:17:07 1:17:45

710. 142 Doherty, Lara F FemaleOpen Optum 1:17:06 1:17:48

711. 395 McGee, Claire F FemaleOpen Optum 1:17:06 1:17:49

712. 1104 Mathew, Dominic M Male 40-44 1:17:28 1:17:58

713. 118 Deasley, James M Male 55-59 1:17:38 1:18:20

714. 117 Deasley, Deirdre F Female 50-54 1:17:38 1:18:20

715. 565 Reukaite, Goda F FemaleOpen 1:17:47 1:18:26

716. 836 Walsh, Clodagh F Female 45-49 1:17:59 1:18:38

717. 835 Ui Bhaoill, Maura F Female 50-54 1:18:00 1:18:39

718. 797 Patricia, Black F Female 50-54 1:18:33 1:19:10

719. 881 McGlinchey, Jordan F FemaleOpen 1:18:54 1:19:15

720. 922 Herness, Eava F FemaleOpen 1:18:48 1:19:20

721. 924 Hennessy, Riona F FemaleOpen 1:18:48 1:19:20

722. 916 Doherty, Karen F Female 45-49 1:19:16 1:19:34

723. 1044 Gillespie, Elaine F Female 50-54 1:18:53 1:19:46

724. 1045 Gillespie, Anne F Female 50-54 1:18:58 1:19:49

725. 1061 McGranaghan, Sinead F Female 55-59 KCR 1:19:37 1:20:09

726. 1084 Sudheesh, Meera F FemaleOpen 1:19:52 1:20:16

727. 1011 Flood, Geraldine F Female 40-44 1:20:36 1:21:08

728. 294 Laird, Stephanie F Female 50-54 1:21:07 1:21:20

729. 232 Goudie, Lorna F Female 50-54 1:21:08 1:21:20

730. 1103 Harkin, Ciaran M Male 60-69 1:20:51 1:21:21

731. 594 Selladurai, Rahini F FemaleOpen 1:21:34 1:21:53

732. 768 Elina, Duffy F FemaleOpen 1:21:26 1:21:58

733. 804 Tracey, Diver F Female 50-54 1:21:29 1:22:04

734. 1092 McGeehan, Ashlean F Female 40-44 FVAC 1:21:49 1:22:05

735. 1093 McGranaghan, Katie F Female 40-44 1:21:49 1:22:05

736. 776 Hasson, Margaret F Female 50-54 1:21:54 1:22:07

737. 882 Borland, Katrina F FemaleOpen 1:21:53 1:22:14

738. 617 Stewart, Sharon F Female 55-59 1:22:19 1:22:54

739. 548 Peoples, Kellie F Female 45-49 1:22:45 1:23:09

740. 767 AnneMarie, Mailey F FemaleOpen 1:23:08 1:23:40

741. 990 Donaghey, Ciaran M MaleOpen 1:23:02 1:23:50

742. 989 Donaghey, Michael M MaleOpen 1:23:05 1:23:54

743. 852 Crerand, Bernie F Female 55-59 1:23:49 1:24:17

744. 1099 Duffy, Deirdre F Female 50-54 1:23:44 1:24:18

745. 759 Gallagher, Patricia F FemaleOpen Run for fun letterkenny 1:23:53 1:24:24

746. 1050 King, Marie F FemaleOpen 1:23:58 1:24:31

747. 76 Carr, Annie carr F FemaleOpen 1:24:41 1:24:41

748. 1091 Patton, Katrina F Female 50-54 1:24:31 1:24:41

749. 94 Coll, Nikita F FemaleOpen None 1:23:56 1:24:47

750. 95 Coll, Stephen M MaleOpen None 1:23:55 1:24:47

751. 92 Coll, Carmel F FemaleOpen Na 1:23:56 1:24:47

752. 978 Pearson, Charlie M MaleOpen 1:23:57 1:24:53

753. 77 Carr, Catriona F 1:24:22 1:24:56

754. 80 Carr, Nell F FemaleOpen 1:24:23 1:24:57

755. 45 Breathnach, Sadbh F FemaleOpen Colaiste ailigh 1:24:07 1:24:58

756. 757 McGrory, Marie F FemaleOpen Milford 1:24:29 1:24:59

757. 264 Hilley, Brendan M Male 50-54 N/a 1:24:42 1:25:04

758. 266 Hilley, Louise F Female 50-54 N/a 1:24:44 1:25:05

759. 893 Frain, Bernie F Female 50-54 1:24:59 1:25:11

760. 894 Cullen, Collette F FemaleOpen 1:24:59 1:25:11

761. 687 Roisin, Diver F FemaleOpen Milford AC 1:24:55 1:25:13

762. 129 Diver, Mairead F FemaleOpen Milford ac 1:24:56 1:25:13

763. 818 Gillespie, Holly F FemaleOpen 1:24:28 1:25:14

764. 817 Quinn, Katelyn F FemaleOpen 1:24:29 1:25:14

765. 855 Dorrian, Aoife F FemaleOpen 1:25:02 1:25:23

766. 79 Carr, Molly F FemaleOpen 1:25:03 1:25:23

767. 677 Moore, Hilary F FemaleOpen 1:24:55 1:25:27

768. 137 Carr, Sean M Male 60-69 1:25:06 1:25:40

769. 998 Campbell, Linda F Female 45-49 1:25:04 1:25:43

770. 997 Walsh, Shauna F Female 45-49 1:25:04 1:25:43

771. 453 Mcmullen, Eibhlín F FemaleOpen 1:25:01 1:25:48

772. 959 Christina, Christina F Female 60-69 1:25:24 1:25:49

773. 452 Mcmullen, Catherina F Female 40-44 1:25:02 1:25:49

774. 555 Pond, Jade F FemaleOpen 1:25:46 1:26:09

775. 504 Nixon, Francesca F FemaleOpen 1:25:46 1:26:09

776. 324 Mcbrearty, Karen F Female 40-44 Run for fun letterkenny 1:26:01 1:26:28

777. 188 Fox, Senan M MaleOpen Run for fun letterkenny 1:26:00 1:26:28

778. 552 Pinheiro, Bruna F FemaleOpen 1:25:42 1:26:36

779. 553 Pinheiro, Jadhiel M MaleOpen 1:25:43 1:26:36

780. 703 Julia, Blaszczok F FemaleOpen 1:26:28 1:26:45

781. 702 Franciszea, Blaszczok F Female 60-69 1:26:29 1:26:45

782. 697 Michelle, Morrison F Female 45-49 1:26:44 1:27:21

783. 698 Simon, Morrison M MaleOpen 1:26:45 1:27:22

784. 918 Kavanagh, Donal M Male 55-59 1:27:04 1:27:30

785. 203 Gallagher, Fidelma F Female 40-44 1:27:10 1:27:58

786. 285 Kelly, Sinead F Female 45-49 1:27:10 1:28:00

787. 357 Mcconigley, Josephine F Female 50-54 None 1:27:24 1:28:04

788. 954 Johnston, Bobby M MaleOpen 1:27:33 1:28:08

789. 1090 McLaughlin, Sandra F Female 40-44 1:27:21 1:28:10

790. 293 Lafferty, Emer F FemaleOpen 1:27:24 1:28:14

791. 956 956, N.N. 1:27:42 1:28:19

792. 955 Johnston, Andrew M MaleOpen 1:27:43 1:28:19

793. 437 Mclaughlin, Kathy F FemaleOpen 1:27:31 1:28:21

794. 901 McNulty, Shaz F FemaleOpen 1:27:42 1:28:39

795. 406 Mcgill, Anne F Female 60-69 Finn valley 1:28:24 1:29:04

796. 624 Tease, Denise F Female 45-49 1:29:05 1:29:30

797. 291 Lackey, Margaret F Female 45-49 1:29:06 1:29:30

798. 390 McFadden, Roisin F Female 55-59 None 1:28:54 1:29:31

799. 912 Curran, John M Male 55-59 1:29:07 1:29:34

800. 1034 McVeigh-Lunn, Ciara F Female 45-49 Fitness LK 1:29:38 1:30:11

801. 326 McBrearty, Mary F Female 45-49 1:29:24 1:30:11

802. 327 McBrearty, Maureen F Female 55-59 1:29:24 1:30:12

803. 653 West, Roisin F FemaleOpen 1:29:33 1:30:18

804. 841 Maguire, Labhaoise F Female 50-54 1:29:31 1:30:21

805. 840 Maguire, Stephen M Male 50-54 1:29:31 1:30:21

806. 921 Hetherington, Katie F FemaleOpen 1:30:14 1:30:35

807. 920 Stewart, Laura F FemaleOpen 1:30:15 1:30:36

808. 39 Bradley, Shaun M Male 40-44 District 1:30:16 1:30:42

809. 512 O’Connor, Mary F Female 55-59 1:30:50 1:31:15

810. 507 Nyhan, Caroline F Female 55-59 1:30:48 1:31:15

811. 367 McDaid, Ann F Female 45-49 Optum 1:30:51 1:31:18

812. 371 McDaid, Marian F Female 70+ None 1:30:51 1:31:18

813. 714 Orla, McHugh F FemaleOpen 1:31:23 1:31:53

814. 715 Ronan, Shields M MaleOpen 1:31:26 1:31:55

815. 716 Muriel, Shields F Female 55-59 1:31:27 1:31:55

816. 717 Kieran, Shields M Male 55-59 1:31:28 1:31:56

817. 298 Liam, Gallen M Male 60-69 1:31:47 1:32:09

818. 1001 Bright, Mervyn M Male 50-54 1:31:44 1:32:12

819. 319 Matthewson, Gena F Female 45-49 None 1:31:46 1:32:18

820. 318 Matthewson, Clara F FemaleOpen None 1:31:48 1:32:18

821. 721 Olivia, Kalinina F Female 40-44 1:31:33 1:32:19

822. 719 Tania, Bogdanova F Female 40-44 non 1:31:34 1:32:19

823. 720 Maksims, Kalinins M MaleOpen 1:31:34 1:32:19

824. 972 Rankin, Alivia M MaleOpen 1:32:15 1:32:44

825. 971 Rankin, Charlatte F Female 45-49 1:32:15 1:32:44

826. 752 Brogan, Lorraine F FemaleOpen 1:32:21 1:32:56

827. 751 Brogan, Ciaran M MaleOpen 1:32:22 1:32:56

828. 747 Wilkie, John M MaleOpen 1:32:45 1:32:57

829. 669 O’Connor, Deirdre F Female 50-54 1:32:12 1:33:02

830. 668 Caroline, McCabe F Female 50-54 1:32:12 1:33:03

831. 780 Doherty, Tommy M MaleOpen 1:32:08 1:33:10

832. 777 McGinley, Olive F FemaleOpen 1:32:34 1:33:11

833. 218 Gallen, Marjorie F Female 60-69 1:32:59 1:33:21

834. 872 Rushe, Julia F FemaleOpen Rushe Fitness 1:32:57 1:33:35

835. 871 Rushe, Daneille F FemaleOpen Rushe Fitness 1:33:11 1:33:48

836. 481 Morrison, Kristi F Female 40-44 1:33:29 1:33:53

837. 98 Cooke, Anne F FemaleOpen 1:33:30 1:33:53

838. 873 Rushe, Emmett M Male 45-49 Rushe Fitness 1:33:17 1:33:55

839. 870 Rushe, Maria F Female 40-44 Rushe Fitness 1:33:18 1:33:55

840. 1082 Sudheesh, Reshmi F Female 40-44 1:33:50 1:34:16

841. 1083 Balachandran, Benitha F Female 45-49 1:33:48 1:34:16

842. 725 Eileen, Doherty F Female 60-69 non 1:33:50 1:34:17

843. 843 Smigalska, Kornelia F FemaleOpen 1:34:06 1:34:24

844. 844 Urban, Beata F Female 55-59 1:34:09 1:34:26

845. 845 Smigalski, Damian M MaleOpen 1:34:08 1:34:27

846. 600 Shields, Rachel F Female 40-44 Optum 1:34:03 1:34:33

847. 311 Maguire, Charlotte F Female 45-49 1:34:03 1:34:33

848. 1023 Wilkie, Ava F FemaleOpen 1:34:24 1:34:39

849. 1022 Wilkie, Charlene F FemaleOpen 1:34:24 1:34:39

850. 754 Doherty, Adele F Female 40-44 1:34:07 1:34:48

851. 867 O’Donnell, Sally F Female 40-44 1:34:08 1:34:49

852. 794 Amanda, Woods F Female 40-44 Cranford AC 1:34:08 1:34:49

853. 501 Ní dhuibhir, Michelle F Female 45-49 1:34:42 1:35:07

854. 231 Gorman, Teallia F FemaleOpen 1:34:31 1:35:15

855. 678 Devlin, Mary F Female 70+ 1:35:09 1:35:53

856. 1060 Crumlish, David M Male 55-59 1:35:09 1:35:53

857. 957 Ward, Richard M Male 55-59 1:35:20 1:36:19

858. 897 Hunter, Aoife F FemaleOpen 1:36:17 1:36:42

859. 895 Hunter, Darci F FemaleOpen 1:36:17 1:36:42

860. 898 Hunter, Demi F FemaleOpen 1:36:17 1:36:42

861. 896 Hunter, Mark M MaleOpen 1:36:17 1:36:42

862. 544 Patton, Martin M Male 50-54 1:35:47 1:36:45

863. 1097 Hegarty, Michael M Male 50-54 Cara House 1:35:46 1:36:45

864. 475 Mongan, Steven M MaleOpen 1:36:55 1:37:32

865. 790 Sheila, Gallagher F Female 50-54 1:37:20 1:37:35

866. 787 Grit, McGee F Female 50-54 LAC 1:38:05 1:38:31

867. 786 Deirdre, Ward F Female 60-69 1:38:06 1:38:32

868. 891 Coghlan, Mary F Female 60-69 1:38:17 1:38:48

869. 159 Doran, Annette F Female 40-44 1:38:22 1:38:57

870. 158 Doran, Amy F FemaleOpen 1:38:22 1:38:57

871. 392 Mcgeady, Breda F Female 60-69 1:38:36 1:39:15

872. 312 Mahon, Emer F Female 60-69 1:38:36 1:39:16

873. 292 Lafferty, Aoibhe F FemaleOpen N/a 1:38:55 1:39:19

874. 244 Hannigan, Catherine rose F FemaleOpen N/a 1:38:55 1:39:19

875. 914 McGill, Carole F Female 60-69 1:38:50 1:39:22

876. 432 Mclaughlin, Anne F Female 60-69 1:38:34 1:39:23

877. 915 Frize, Carol F Female 60-69 1:38:51 1:39:23

878. 979 McCafferty, Geraldine F Female 55-59 1:38:35 1:39:24

879. 443 Mclaughlin, Rachel F FemaleOpen 1:38:35 1:39:25

880. 980 McLaughlin, Mary F Female 40-44 1:38:54 1:39:25

881. 981 Moffitt, Janette F Female 50-54 1:38:54 1:39:25

882. 801 Sandra, Deery F Female 50-54 LK Park Runners 1:39:16 1:39:27

883. 800 Duncan, Smith M Male 50-54 LK Park Runners 1:39:09 1:39:27

884. 1075 Toland, Mary G F Female 60-69 1:38:41 1:39:39

885. 334 Mcbride, Elaine F FemaleOpen 1:39:09 1:39:52

886. 1051 McGee, Nicole F FemaleOpen 1:39:10 1:39:54

887. 107 Coyle, Mairead F FemaleOpen 1:39:09 1:40:02

888. 736 Niamh, Sherridan F FemaleOpen non 1:39:17 1:40:04

889. 722 Nigel, Rankin M MaleOpen non 1:39:13 1:40:04

890. 728 Sinead, McDevitt F FemaleOpen 1:39:12 1:40:05

891. 723 Shaun, McCosker M MaleOpen non 1:39:17 1:40:06

892. 1053 McFeeley, Andrea F Female 45-49 L.A.C 1:39:12 1:40:06

893. 78 Carr, Meg F 1:39:19 1:40:06

894. 937 Wiseman, Liam M Male 50-54 LAC FIT 4 Life 1:39:19 1:40:06

895. 1076 Gorman, Lucinda F Female 40-44 1:39:16 1:40:07

896. 729 Lilly, Pyper F FemaleOpen non 1:39:33 1:40:11

897. 558 Pyper, Amber F FemaleOpen 1:39:33 1:40:11

898. 711 Eileen, Mulligan F FemaleOpen non 1:39:11 1:40:12

899. 710 Anne, Mulligan F FemaleOpen non 1:39:09 1:40:13

900. 731 Anne Marie, Bonner F FemaleOpen non 1:39:32 1:40:13

901. 961 Kelly, Marie F Female 60-69 1:39:58 1:40:19

902. 960 Kelly, Donna Marie F FemaleOpen 1:39:58 1:40:20

903. 724 Sheila, McMenamin F Female 45-49 non 1:40:21 1:40:21

904. 727 Sean, McMenamin M MaleOpen Non 1:40:21 1:40:21

905. 735 Mary, Sherridan F FemaleOpen non 1:39:31 1:40:25

906. 701 Cecylia, Blaszczok F Female 60-69 1:40:11 1:40:27

907. 718 Margaret, Rankin M MaleOpen non 1:39:33 1:40:28

908. 819 Gillespie, Shelly F Female 40-44 1:39:45 1:40:31

909. 820 Quinn, Violet F FemaleOpen 1:39:45 1:40:31

910. 32 Boyle, Ami F FemaleOpen 1:40:18 1:40:35

911. 941 Odonnell, Bronagh F FemaleOpen 1:40:22 1:40:45

912. 641 Vanruiven, Mary F Female 45-49 1:40:13 1:41:03

913. 134 Doherty, Breege F Female 55-59 N/a 1:40:42 1:41:11

914. 704 Florence, Blake F FemaleOpen 1:41:11 1:41:11

915. 284 Kelly, Marie F Female 45-49 1:40:43 1:41:13

916. 247 Hannon, Deborah F Female 60-69 1:41:13 1:41:30

917. 734 Martin, Pyper M Male 50-54 non 1:41:04 1:41:43

918. 730 Erin, Pyper F FemaleOpen non 1:41:05 1:41:43

919. 749 Kavanagh, Michelle F FemaleOpen 1:40:55 1:41:49

920. 671 Holland, Eileen F Female 70+ 1:41:06 1:41:57

921. 803 Elaine, Grahan F Female 55-59 1:42:00 1:42:34

922. 779 Doherty, Noreen F FemaleOpen 1:41:31 1:42:34

923. 778 Rodgers, Germeine F FemaleOpen 1:41:33 1:42:35

924. 645 Walter, Teresa F Female 60-69 1:42:23 1:43:05

925. 621 Sulima, Oliwia F FemaleOpen 1:42:25 1:43:06

926. 374 McDaid, Peadar M Male 55-59 1:42:25 1:43:06

927. 82 Carter, Martina F FemaleOpen 1:42:09 1:43:09

928. 13 Black, Lisa F FemaleOpen Terence trotters 1:42:09 1:43:09

929. 235 Grant, Sean M Male 60-69 Na 1:42:33 1:43:09

930. 299 Lockhart, Sandra F Female 50-54 1:43:24 1:44:16

931. 204 Gallagher, Grace F 1:43:23 1:44:16

932. 262 Heraghty, Claire F FemaleOpen 1:43:52 1:44:18

933. 505 Nolan, Lisa F Female 40-44 1:43:52 1:44:19

934. 709 Kyle, Glackin M MaleOpen non 1:43:32 1:44:27

935. 707 Roisin, Glackin F FemaleOpen non 1:43:38 1:44:32

936. 708 Michael, Glackin M MaleOpen non 1:43:40 1:44:35

937. 706 Aaron, Glackin M MaleOpen non 1:43:39 1:44:36

938. 1027 Rogers, MArk M Male 60-69 1:43:56 1:44:56

939. 539 Patterson, Susan F Female 60-69 1:44:34 1:44:56

940. 54 Browne, Mary F Female 60-69 1:44:34 1:44:56

941. 629 Tierney, Liz F Female 40-44 1:44:26 1:45:17

942. 1106 Murray, Mary F Female 60-69 1:44:39 1:45:20

943. 485 Mullin, Louise F FemaleOpen 1:44:40 1:45:26

944. 331 Mcbride, Clare F FemaleOpen 1:44:41 1:45:26

945. 816 McGeehan, Muriel F FemaleOpen 1:45:03 1:45:28

946. 792 Martina, Coyle F Female 45-49 1:45:04 1:45:29

947. 269 Houston, Annette F Female 45-49 1:44:51 1:45:34

948. 24 Bonner, Gareth M Male 45-49 1:44:51 1:45:34

949. 657 Wilson, Amanda F Female 40-44 1:45:30 1:46:08

950. 170 Edwards, Emma F Female 40-44 1:45:29 1:46:09

951. 172 Edwards, Louise F Female 60-69 1:45:31 1:46:10

952. 869 McGuigan, Lisa F Female 40-44 1:45:47 1:46:17

953. 748 Kavanagh, Jimmy M Male 60-69 1:45:41 1:46:36

954. 763 O’Donnell, Frank M Male 60-69 1:45:41 1:46:36

955. 813 McBrenty, Patrick M MaleOpen 1:46:11 1:46:39

956. 815 McBrenty, Anthony M Male 60-69 1:46:14 1:46:41

957. 814 McBrenty, John M Male 40-44 1:46:18 1:46:45

958. 986 O’Rourke, Andrea F FemaleOpen 1:46:32 1:47:09

959. 823 O’Rourke, Marjorie F Female 60-69 1:46:33 1:47:10

960. 649 Ward, Lauren F FemaleOpen 1:47:22 1:48:15

961. 628 Tierney, Caitlyn F FemaleOpen 1:47:23 1:48:16

962. 743 Elizabeth, Gibbons F Female 60-69 Non 1:49:52 1:50:26

963. 744 Mary, Callaghan F Female 60-69 non 1:49:56 1:50:29

964. 350 McCann, Catherine F Female 55-59 1:50:41 1:51:09

965. 237 Greene, Michelle F Female 50-54 1:50:47 1:51:13

966. 739 Cat, Greene F FemaleOpen non 1:50:45 1:51:14

967. 484 Mulligan, Robyn F FemaleOpen 1:51:20 1:51:45

968. 197 Gallagher, Anna F FemaleOpen 1:51:20 1:51:47

969. 859 Olivia, Gillen F FemaleOpen 1:51:20 1:52:07

970. 858 Zita, Gillen F FemaleOpen 1:51:14 1:52:08

971. 860 Gillen, Desmond M Male 60-69 1:51:16 1:52:08

972. 738 Kerry, Greene F FemaleOpen non 1:51:43 1:52:10

973. 236 Greene, Deborah F FemaleOpen 1:51:46 1:52:11

974. 700 Helen, O’Dowd M Male 60-69 1:52:08 1:52:26

975. 699 Gabreille, Moran F Female 60-69 1:52:09 1:52:26

976. 26 Boyce, Ciara F FemaleOpen 1:51:34 1:52:32

977. 28 Boyce, Eamonn M MaleOpen 1:51:34 1:52:32

978. 966 Whoriskey, Alfie M MaleOpen 1:52:43 1:53:18

979. 967 Whoriskey, Robyn F FemaleOpen 1:52:40 1:53:18

980. 934 Kenny, Eleanor F FemaleOpen 1:52:40 1:53:19

981. 578 Roets, Carla F FemaleOpen 1:52:57 1:53:52

982. 822 McNamara, Brainne F FemaleOpen 1:52:57 1:53:53

983. 529 Oliveira silva, Thais F FemaleOpen 1:52:55 1:53:53

984. 935 Kenny, Aoife F FemaleOpen 1:53:17 1:53:54

985. 965 Whoriskey, Cathy F Female 45-49 1:53:15 1:53:54

986. 251 Harkin, Carla F FemaleOpen 1:53:20 1:54:16

987. 114 Crossan, Maria F FemaleOpen 1:53:20 1:54:16

988. 1105 McMonagle, Damien M Male 45-49 1:53:47 1:54:38

989. 930 Boyle, Grace F FemaleOpen 1:56:06 1:56:39

990. 931 Glackin, Eileen F FemaleOpen 1:56:09 1:56:41

991. 248 Hannon, Emma F FemaleOpen 2:07:37 2:08:34

992. 307 Magee, Charlene F FemaleOpen 2:07:36 2:08:34

993. 583 Rosney, Tommy M Male 70+ 2:20:02 2:21:02