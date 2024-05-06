Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bray Wanderers leapfrog over Finn Harps after narrow win

Finn Harps dropped to fifth place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division as they lost 1-0 at the Carlisle Grounds to a Bray Wanderers side who leapfrogged over them on goal difference.

Harps boss Darren Murphy made a number of alterations to his starting line-up, notably with on-loan goalkeeper Conor Walsh and Chris Lotefa both getting only a second start of the season.

In a tight first half, Bray conjured up the better of the chances and finally broke the deadlock a minute before the break with Stephen Griffin finishing off a good move from close range.

Murphy opted to make a trio of substitutions for the start of the second half and two more in the final quarter as they sought to inject some added zest into their play.

Harps peppered the Bray goal late on but the home side held on for what was a fifth win in six games.

The Donegal side, after a bright start to the season, have won just once in their last five league outings.

Dan Gordon had this full time report:

Elsewhere in the First Division, top of the table Cork City were held to a 1-1 draw by Wexford FC.

Second placed UCD lost 2-1 at home to Cobh Ramblers

Treaty United lost 1-0 at the Market’s Field against Athlone Town

Bottom of the table Longford Town recorded their first win of the season with a 2-1 defeat of Kerry FC.

