Delight for Letterkenny trainer in final at Lifford Gala night

Letterkenny owner and trainer Ryan McGranaghan had good reason to be pleased after his Plenty of Frogs won one of the big finals at the Lifford Together Gala Night.

The biggest crowd of the year was in attendance for a top quality ten race card on a night where the proceeds from various events during the week went to the Lough Swilly RNLI.

McGranaghan’s young dog triumphed in the Wishing You All the Luck in Life A5/A6 Dual Distance Final over 550 yards – in memory of Robert Bonner – clocking 30.23 to win by five lengths ahead of Kooga King.

The Dan McCann Memorial A4 525 Final saw Dance Cooper, owned by Derry’s James Logue and trained by Willie Mullan, notching up a fine 28.72 to win by a length and quarter from Easy Cara.

In the feature race, the North West Greyhound Supplies A2/A3 Tri-Distance Final, Pivatol Time obliged for Derry’s Kelmore McConaghie in 31.71 over the 575 yard distance to bag the first prize of €1,500. Quivers Nando was second with Moyola MacTire in third.

The other winners were: Dromrich Dingus, 17.83; Tralee Warrior, 28.93; Cahir Mall, 17.88; Dromrich Bula, 17.69; Cluen Drum, 17.46; Read the Room, 30.34; and Rossmore Sparky, 17.54.