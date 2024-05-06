Ex-Harps striker grabs equaliser for Shels to prevent Derry City going top

A last gasp equaliser from former Finn Harps striker Sean Boyd enabled Shelbourne to preserve their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following a night of high drama at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

City deservedly took the lead on 56 minutes when Paul McMullan capitalised on a Shels’ mistake to pounce, and it looked as if they were on course for a third win in four games and a result that would have put the Ruairdhri Higgins side on top.

But Boyd netted in the 90th minute to stun the home fans as he made it 1-1 and so Derry are joint second behind Shamrock Rovers on goal difference.

Martin Holmes filed this full-time report:

Elsewhere, champions Shamrock Rovers slumped to a shock 3-1 home defeat against Waterford and Bohemians also lost at home, losing 1-0 to Galway United.

Sligo Rovers also inflicted a defeat on Dublin opposition as they won 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Drogheda United won the Louth derby as they defeated Noel King’s Dundalk 2-1 thanks to a Hayden Cann 94th minute winner.