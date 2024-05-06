Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ex-Harps striker grabs equaliser for Shels to prevent Derry City going top

A last gasp equaliser from former Finn Harps striker Sean Boyd enabled Shelbourne to preserve their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following a night of high drama at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

City deservedly took the lead on 56 minutes when Paul McMullan capitalised on a Shels’ mistake to pounce, and it looked as if they were on course for a third win in four games and a result that would have put the Ruairdhri Higgins side on top.

Paul McMullan put City ahead

But Boyd netted in the 90th minute to stun the home fans as he made it 1-1 and so Derry are joint second behind Shamrock Rovers on goal difference.

Martin Holmes filed this full-time report:

Elsewhere, champions Shamrock Rovers slumped to a shock 3-1 home defeat against Waterford and Bohemians also lost at home, losing 1-0 to Galway United.

Sligo Rovers also inflicted a defeat on Dublin opposition as they won 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division, Drogheda United won the Louth derby as they defeated Noel King’s Dundalk 2-1 thanks to a Hayden Cann 94th minute winner.

 

 

Advertisement

