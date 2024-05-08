Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
21% of hate crimes reported last year happened in the North West

21% of hate crimes reported last year happened in the North West of Ireland, with Over 50% of hate crimes reported nationally related to race or nationality.

That’s according to figures released by the force this morning, which show the number of crimes reported was up by 12%.

Over one in three reports were race related while there were a growing number of reports related to the victim’s nationality.

Community Engagement Officer, Chief Superintendent Padraic Jones says the Northwest covers more ground than the public may expect:

