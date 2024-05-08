Active Travel Scheme accepted on Kilmacrennan Road



An Active Travel Scheme to develop a new cycle lane on the Kilmacrennan Road adjacent to Letterkenny University Hospital will go ahead after it was accepted at a special meeting of Donegal County Council this morning.

It was proposed by Cllr Michael McBride and seconded by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, both of whom said concerns about emergency access to the hospital have been answered.

However, Cllrs Ciaran Brogan and Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly expressed concern that the full implications of removing the right turn into Windy Hall for traffic coming into Letterkenny have not been assessed.

They also said the new community hospital which is under construction will also effect traffic in the area.

Cllr Brogan says he think the plan is premature:

Officials said there would be no lessening of capacity on the road, and the existing carriageway will not be changed in any way.

However, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says this is part of a wider plan, and shouldn’t be compared to the four lanes project: