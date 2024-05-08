Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Active Travel Scheme accepted on Kilmacrennan Road


An Active Travel Scheme to develop a new cycle lane on the Kilmacrennan Road adjacent to Letterkenny University Hospital will go ahead after it was accepted at a special meeting of Donegal County Council this morning.

It was proposed by Cllr Michael McBride and seconded by Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, both of whom said concerns about emergency access to the hospital have been answered.

However, Cllrs Ciaran Brogan and Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly expressed concern that the full implications of removing the right turn into Windy Hall for traffic coming into Letterkenny have not been assessed.

They also said the new community hospital which is under construction will also effect traffic in the area.

Cllr Brogan says he think the plan is premature:

Officials said there would be no lessening of capacity on the road, and the existing carriageway will not be changed in any way.

However, Cllr Gerry McMonagle says this is part of a wider plan, and shouldn’t be compared to the four lanes project:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-05-08 125001
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel Scheme accepted on Kilmacrennan Road

8 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Monsignor Gillespie reissues apology following sentencing of former priest

8 May 2024
John Swinney
News, Audio, Top Stories

John Swinney sworn in as Scotland’s new First Minister

8 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-05-08 125001
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel Scheme accepted on Kilmacrennan Road

8 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Monsignor Gillespie reissues apology following sentencing of former priest

8 May 2024
John Swinney
News, Audio, Top Stories

John Swinney sworn in as Scotland’s new First Minister

8 May 2024
Ciaran McKenna, Londis McKenna’s, Buncrana and Drung
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 194: Ciaran McKenna of McKenna Londis, Buncrana and Drung

8 May 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Motorbike and van collide in Strabane

8 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube