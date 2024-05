Concerns are growing for a missing 16 year old who was last seen in the Waterside area of Derry at 5 pm on Sunday last.

Mohammad Amin is described as 6’2, with short, curly, black hair, which may have an orange dye in.

It is unknown what Mohammad was wearing, and he may have travelled to Belfast.

PSNI are appealing to those who know Mohammad, or can assist with locating him, call 101.