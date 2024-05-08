Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Derry man threatened with knife in broad daylight

Two men have been arrested in Derry after another man was threatened with a knife and robbed in broad daylight.

Shortly after 2:05pm the victim was approached by two men in a dark coloured car.

One man, who has a beard and was wearing a grey tracksuit got out of the vehicle and demanded the victims wallet before then swinging a knife at him.

He then got back in the car and made off with a sum of cash.

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s were subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of offences including robbery, possession of an article with blade or point in a public place, and driving when unfit through drink or drugs. They remain in custody at this time.

Police asks anyone who believes they have useful information to get in touch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Derry man threatened with knife in broad daylight

8 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-07 191156
News, Top Stories

Oireachtas committee to quiz government officials on DCB mortgage issues

8 May 2024
Active Travel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposed Active Travel Plan beside LUH to be voted on today

8 May 2024
guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

DCSDC consulting people on new Dual Language Street Naming policy

8 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
News, Top Stories

Derry man threatened with knife in broad daylight

8 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-07 191156
News, Top Stories

Oireachtas committee to quiz government officials on DCB mortgage issues

8 May 2024
Active Travel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposed Active Travel Plan beside LUH to be voted on today

8 May 2024
guildhallsquare
News, Top Stories

DCSDC consulting people on new Dual Language Street Naming policy

8 May 2024
a5 road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Assembly hears tributes to the latest victims of the A5

8 May 2024
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday May 7th

7 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube