Derry man threatened with knife in broad daylight

Two men have been arrested in Derry after another man was threatened with a knife and robbed in broad daylight.

Shortly after 2:05pm the victim was approached by two men in a dark coloured car.

One man, who has a beard and was wearing a grey tracksuit got out of the vehicle and demanded the victims wallet before then swinging a knife at him.

He then got back in the car and made off with a sum of cash.

Two men aged in their 20s and 30s were subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of offences including robbery, possession of an article with blade or point in a public place, and driving when unfit through drink or drugs. They remain in custody at this time.

Police asks anyone who believes they have useful information to get in touch.