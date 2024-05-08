Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal players to represent Ireland at major tournaments

Adrian Devine

Two Donegal Darts players will represent the Irish team at the up and coming Winmau Six Nations Cup in Galway in June and at the WDF Europe Cup in Slovakia in September.

Gerard McGlynn and Adrian Devine qualified by finishing in the top 5  of the Order of Merit.

Gerard McGlynn won four  Irish National Darts Organisation tournaments and was ranked No.1 at the end of the season. This lead to him being named as Captain of the Irish team.

Adrian Devine also had a successful year on the tour, winning 2 tournaments. He was ranked No. 3 on the Order of Merit.

Gerard McGylnn

Shane and Jack Porter will travel with the Irish Youths to the WDF Youth Europe Cup in Latvia in July.

The Donegal Brothers qualified after a strong year on the Youth Tour which ended with an impressive finish in the Order of Merit rankings.

Shane and Jack
