Inishowen stages to return on Donegal Rally

The 2024 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally is already in the advanced planning stages. The rally will start on Thursday, 20th June and finish on Sunday, 23rd June.

On Thursday, the participants and their cars will arrive in Letterkenny for scrutiny and a ceremonial start. On Friday, the crews will compete on roads that haven’t been rallied for 13 years. Saturday and Sunday will feature more traditional areas with a twist.

Eamon McGee, a Gweedore man, has returned as the Clerk of the Course for the premier motorsport event in Ireland. Eamon and his team have been working hard to provide an exciting, challenging and rewarding rally for its participants. McGee expressed his gratitude towards his team for putting their shoulder to the wheel and pushing to develop the rally. “This year, they have some exciting developments that will be announced over the coming weeks. Entries for the rally closed on Monday, the 6th, and we have been overwhelmed by the number of crews who have placed an entry. A record number of entries have been received for the main field, plus a strong Historic and Junior entry.

On Friday, we will make a long-anticipated return to the Inishowen Peninsula. Saturday’s schedule will feature a mix of traditional stages with a twist, plus a stage that has never been used before in the international rally. On Sunday, the remaining crews will face a real challenge with three classic stages, each with a few surprises”.

Eamon continued by expressing his gratitude towards all the outside agencies who supported their efforts and thanked Rodney Wilton from Wilton Recycling for being a supportive sponsor.

The Wilton Recycling company is happy to announce that they are returning as the title sponsor for the upcoming rally. Rodney Wilton, the CEO, expressed his delight with the feedback from last year’s rally. He said, “The Donegal Rally gave them an ideal opportunity to increase brand awareness. Eamon and his team exceeded their expectations. The company is excited about their participation in the rally in 2024”.

Brian Brogan, the chairman of the Donegal Motor Club, is eagerly anticipating the arrival of everyone to Donegal in the next few weeks. “With record numbers entering the event, we expect record crowds. It is impossible to find accommodation across the whole county for rally weekend. The rally brings a boost to the county and kick-starts the summer season. They use some of the best roads in Ireland, which provide an epic backdrop to the best rally in the country”.

More details in the coming weeks, be sure to subscribe to the Donegal International Rally social media pages to stay updated with the latest information.