McNally to take charge of sold out Ulster Final

This Sunday’s Ulster Final between Donegal and Armagh will be a sell out with just under 30,000 set to fill St Tiernach’s Park in Clones.

The Ulster Council confirmed today that no tickets will released on general sale for the game.

The demand has been huge across both counties and the province, Donegal’s allocation has not met the demand of the supporters looking to attend the final and many look set to lose out.

Meanwhile, Martin McNally to take charge of the Ulster final.

It will be a first Ulster Final for the Monaghan official but he has officiated during big games previously. He was part of the officials during last year’s All-Ireland final between Dublin and Kerry, while he also took charge of the 2023 All-Ireland U-20 football final.