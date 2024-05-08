Minister McConalogue announces decision to ban electric shock collars

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine says electronic shock collars should be banned.

It comes as he moves to ban the hand-held remote control devices.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says that the use of these is no longer an appropriate way to treat pets, but insisted that those that already use them may continue to do so.

The announcement has been welcomed by many, including dog behavioral therapist Cathleen Murray who said the relationship between a dog and an owner should be about mutual respect.