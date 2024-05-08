Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Minister McConalogue announces decision to ban electric shock collars

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine says electronic shock collars should be banned.

It comes as he moves to ban the hand-held remote control devices.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says that the use of these is no longer an appropriate way to treat pets, but insisted that those that already use them may continue to do so.

The announcement has been welcomed by many, including dog behavioral therapist Cathleen Murray who said the relationship between a dog and an owner should be about mutual respect.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

labradoodle-dog-bark-collar-active-600nw-1942174663
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue announces decision to ban electric shock collars

8 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

21% of hate crimes reported last year happened in the North West

8 May 2024
irishpeople.org
News, Top Stories

Three more independent candidates to run under IrishPeople.org umbrella in local elections

8 May 2024
mohammad amid
News, Top Stories

Concerns growing for teenager missing from Derry

8 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

labradoodle-dog-bark-collar-active-600nw-1942174663
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue announces decision to ban electric shock collars

8 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

21% of hate crimes reported last year happened in the North West

8 May 2024
irishpeople.org
News, Top Stories

Three more independent candidates to run under IrishPeople.org umbrella in local elections

8 May 2024
mohammad amid
News, Top Stories

Concerns growing for teenager missing from Derry

8 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-08 075629
News, Top Stories

More Donegal drivers arrested on drink and drug offences

8 May 2024
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Derry man threatened with knife in broad daylight

8 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube