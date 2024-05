Former Donegal priest, Eamonn Crossan, was sentenced today for crimes committed against a minor.

Monsignor Kevin Gillespie has reiterated an apology on behalf of the Raphoe Diocese with a deep sense of shame.

Msgr. Gillespie says it’s his hope that the sentence handed down today will bring the victim some consolation.

He also encouraged those who may have been abuse or is suspicious of abuse to report it immediately.

The diocese shared the following support services: