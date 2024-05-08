Motorbike and van collide in Strabane

A van and a motorbike collided yesterday evening in Strabane on the Victoria Road in Ballymagorry.

It was reported to police just after 7.30pm.

The rider of the bike, who left the scene, was taken to hospital and the later arrested on suspicion of offences, including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He was released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The bike passenger was found injured and and was hospitalised.

The van driver was uninjured however his vehicle sustained damage.

As enquiries continue, police encourage witnesses, or anyone who captured footage of what occurred to come forward.