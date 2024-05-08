Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Motorbike and van collide in Strabane

A van and a motorbike collided yesterday evening in Strabane on the Victoria Road in Ballymagorry.

It was reported to police just after 7.30pm.

The rider of the bike, who left the scene, was taken to hospital and the later arrested on suspicion of offences, including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He was released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The bike passenger was found injured and and was hospitalised.

The van driver was uninjured however his vehicle sustained damage.

As enquiries continue, police encourage witnesses, or anyone who captured footage of what occurred to come forward.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-05-08 125001
Audio, News, Top Stories

Active Travel Scheme accepted on Kilmacrennan Road

8 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Monsignor Gillespie reissues apology following sentencing of former priest

8 May 2024
John Swinney
News, Audio, Top Stories

John Swinney sworn in as Scotland’s new First Minister

8 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-05-08 125001
Audio, News, Top Stories

Active Travel Scheme accepted on Kilmacrennan Road

8 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 May 2024
court (1)
News, Top Stories

Monsignor Gillespie reissues apology following sentencing of former priest

8 May 2024
John Swinney
News, Audio, Top Stories

John Swinney sworn in as Scotland’s new First Minister

8 May 2024
Ciaran McKenna, Londis McKenna’s, Buncrana and Drung
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 194: Ciaran McKenna of McKenna Londis, Buncrana and Drung

8 May 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Motorbike and van collide in Strabane

8 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube