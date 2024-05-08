New evidence on deleterious materials may not be fully assessed until early next year

An Oireachtas Committee has been told today that it will could be several months before the standards governing the Defective Block Redress Scheme are changed.

Derek Rafferty of the Department of Housing told the Joint Finance Committee this afternoon that the department is aware of the recent evidence which questions the IS 456 standard, and finds that deleterious materials other than Mia are causing the structural defects.

The evidence also suggests foundations are being affected.

Mr Rafferty says the evidence is being assessed, and that is part of an ongoing process which will take time to complete………..