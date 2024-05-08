Oireachtas committee to quiz government officials on DCB mortgage issues

The Joint Oireachtas Finance Committee will meet again this afternoon to discuss Issues Related to Defective Concrete Blocks with officials from the Department of Finance, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and representatives from the Central Bank of Ireland.

Last week the committee questioned key figures in the banking, insurance and engineering sectors, while at a previous meeting, homeowners from Donegal and elsewhere presented their stories.

The meeting in Committee Room 3 at 1.30 can be viewed live on Oireachtas TV, using the link below –

https://www.oireachtas.ie/en/oireachtas-tv/cr3-live/