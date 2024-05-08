Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Proposed Active Travel Plan beside LUH to be voted on today

Donegal County Council meets in special session this morning to discuss a proposed Active Travel project on the KIlmacrennan Road, adjacent to Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s proposed that a new segregated cycling facility will be provided on the west side of the carriageway by removing the existing right turning lane.

There was initial scepticism among members of the Letterkenny Municipal District about the proposal, particularly in relation to its potential impact on emergency vehicles entering and leaving the hospital, but last week, engineers constructed a mock up of the proposal to scale, using ambulances and fire tenders to show how the changes will work.

Cllr Michael McBride says he believes the proposal is viable….…….

 

The full report can be accessed HERE

