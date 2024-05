A Joint Oireachtas Committee has been told that a proposal from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland to provide up front loans to homeowners affected by Defective Concrete Blocks stalled because BPFI wanted state guarantees.

Aileen Gleeson, a Principal Officer in the Department of Finance told the committee this raised questions as to the legal implications of such guarantees…………….

Ms Gleesons’s opening statement can be heard here –