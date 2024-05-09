Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council signs contract for acquisition of 21 apartments in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council and Mc Hugh Bros have signed a turnkey acquisition contract for the construction of 21 social homes at Windyhall, Letterkenny.

This scheme comprises 12 1-bedroom apartments, 1 2-bedroom apartment and 8 3-bedroom apartments.

It’s expected the development will be completed by the end of next year.

Pictured at the signing of Contracts for Turnkey acquisition of 21 No Social Housing Units at Windyhall, Letterkenny

Front row left to right:  Cllr. Kevin Bradley Mayor Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District, Cllr. Martin Harley Cathaoirleach Donegal County Council, John McHugh (McHugh Bros (Builders) Ltd), Paul Keaney (William Donoghue & Associates)


Back row left to right: Gillian Dempsey A/Senior Executive Engineer (DCC), Donal Walker A/Senior Engineer Housing Capital (DCC),  Cllr. Michael McBride, Cllr. Ciaran Brogan, John G. McLaughlin Chief Executive (DCC), John Gallagher A/Senior Engineer Housing Capital (DCC), Cllr. Gerry McMonagle, Claire Burke Senior Executive Architect (DCC), Patsy Lafferty Director of Housing Corporate and Cultural Services (DCC)

North West Newspics

News, Top Stories
News, Top Stories

Council signs contract for acquisition of 21 apartments in Letterkenny

9 May 2024
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday May 8th

8 May 2024
musgrave Belfast
News, Top Stories

42 year old man detained in relation to Caldwell shooting outside Omagh

8 May 2024
rafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

New evidence on deleterious materials may not be fully assessed until early next year

8 May 2024
