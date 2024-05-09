Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC briefed on progress being made on flagship housing projects in Letterkenny

Donegal County Council has been told that preparatory work is continuing on two flagship housing projects in Letterkenny which are set to deliver a total of 340 houses. On of the sites is at Ballymacool, opposite O’Donnell Park, the other is on High Road, behind Letterkenny Fire Station.

The first 130 houses should be complete be the end of 2026.

With regard to the project at Ballymacool, the architect led design team will be appointed in the coming weeks.

Works are expected to commence on site next year, with 100 units to be completed by end 2026.

The overall potential delivery is 165 units.

With regards to High Road, an potential layout submitted by one of the tendering parties is currently under assessment.

Taking into consideration the topography of the lands and some environmental constraints, a tender package has been issued for advance site clearance works and provision of

consultancy services for an Ecological Appraisal Report and an Invasive Species Survey/Report.

Tenders have been returned, with the intent to commence that work in the coming weeks.

An architect led design team will then be sought.

LetterPhase 1 will see 30 housing units completed by the end of 2026, with an overall potential for 175 units.

 

