Derry City welcome Alan Reynolds and Bohs back to The Brandywell

Derry City host Bohemians at Ryan McBride this Friday(kick off 7.45PM) with the home side looking to keep pace at the top of the table.

The Candystripes have picked up two wins and two draws since the defeat against Shamrock Rovers. Only Shelbourne’s late equaliser on Monday night denied the side going top of the table.

Derry have lost three games this season and one of those was to Bohs.

Alan Reynolds was Ruaidhri Higgins right hand man at Derry City for nearly a year and half before departing the Brandywell in April of last year.

Since then Reynolds has taken up the managerial reigns at Dalymount Park, Higgins says that will make for an interesting game on Friday.

