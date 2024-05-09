Doherty seeking intervention to break impasse over Carndonagh housing estate

An Inishowen Councillor is calling for a high level meeting to discusss what he’s describing as an impasse over the Cluain Darach housing estate in Carndonagh that was to have been acquired by Donegal County Council as social housing.

However, we understand while a sum of money was agreed in 2021, a request for more money was received last year. The council made a revised offer which hasn’t been accepted, and an Approved Housing Body has now indicated it would be interested in acquiring the houses with a sum provisionally agreed between the AHB and the developer.

Cllr Albert Doherty says this is a situation that must be addressed, and with half the houses now complete, it’s unacceptable that they are lying empty during a housing crisis………….