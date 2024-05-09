Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Extension to Finn Valley College will further delay the opening of a long awaited path to Drumboe Woods

It’s emerged that the planned development of a pathway to Drumboe Woods beside Finn Valley College in Stranorlar will be deferred for at least twelve months, until a new extension to the college is constructed and opened.

Cllr Patrick McGowan’s been told that while the lease of the land, from Donegal ETB to the council, to facilitate the provision of a walkway, linking Drumboe Road with Drumboe Avenue is complete, Donegal ETB expects approval to start construction of the planned extension before the end of next month. The ETB says safety concerns will most likely necessitate the closure of the pathway during the construction period.

Cllr McGowan says the delay is regrettable, but necessary………..

