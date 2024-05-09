Ghaoth Dobhair students scoop top award at Donegal SciFest Regional Finals

Three students from Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair have taken home the prestigious EirGrid Cleaner Climate Award following their win at the SciFest@College 2024 regional competition at ATU Donegal.

Fourth year students Kerry Magner, Muireann Haicéid and Áine Ní Fhearraigh impressed judges with their project that focused on demonstrating how much electricity a simple waterwheel can generate, and if it would be enough to power lights.

Their winning submission was selected from over 80 projects on show at the college campus event.

Students from schools across Donegal and surrounding counties came together with their second-level student peers and teachers to compete in the STEM fair showcasing projects on a range of topics from health and physics to renewable energy.

As a result of their successful project, Kerry, Muireann and Áine will now progress to the SciFest National Final in November, for a chance to represent Ireland at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in May 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.