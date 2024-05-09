Government funding announced for 45 Donegal sports clubs

45 Donegal clubs are set to receive over €1.32 million in equipment-only grants under Sports Capital.

The funding was announced by the Minister for Sport, Thomas Byrne.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue welcomed the announcement, saying the government funding will be a massive help to the clubs concerned.

He also thanked Minister Byrne for the allocation of funds for Donegal clubs and recognised the importance government-supported sports clubs have in communities.

The breakdown of the funding allocated to Donegal clubs is as follows:

8th Donegal Scouts, Carndonagh €24,727

Ballindrait Badminton Club €7,335

Ballybofey United FC €33,744

Ballyraine FC €44,250

Buncrana Gun Club €6,500

Buncrana Municipal Golf Club €19,418

Burt GAA Club €44,969

Carndonagh FC €46,997

Glenfin GAA Club €22,500

Comhlacht Forbatha An Tearmain €20, 906

Cranford FC €24,751

Culdaff FC €25,236

Cumman Luathclease an Phoinnte €14,351

Cumman Naomh Padraig €25,987

Derryveagh Boxing Club €2,477

Donegal Bay Rowing Club €71,161

Donegal Town Basketball Club €380

Dunlewey Celtic FC €22,377

Fanad United FC €19,190

Finn Valley Rugby Club €9,688

Finn Valley Women’s FC €2,643

Four Masters Cycling Club €4,061

Gaoth Dobhair Aontaithe FC €31,586

Inishowen Sub Aqua Club €42,410

Inver Rowing Club €49,734

Killybegs Rowing Club €44,117

Kilmacrennan FC €13,921

Kincasslagh Rowing Club €124,157

Liquid Therapy €10,000

Loughros Point Rowing Club €43,822

Milford AC €5,900

Milford United FC €20,021

Mulroy Hoops Basketball Club €6,000

North West Cricket Union Ltd. €38,486

Otway Golf and Country Club €40,980

Raphoe Hockey Club €21,673

Rasheney FC €54,368

Rathmullan Sailing and Water Sports €27,033

Rosses Snorkelling Club €51,300

Sea Rovers FC €8,600

Spraoi agus Spórt €62,388

Swilly Seals Swimming Club €13,265

Tir Chonnaill Warriors €24,615

Donegal Athletics County Board €67,971

Donegal County Camogie €24,935