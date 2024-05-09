Government funding announced for 45 Donegal sports clubs

45 Donegal clubs are set to receive over €1.32 million in equipment-only grants under Sports Capital.
The funding was announced by the Minister for Sport, Thomas Byrne.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue welcomed the announcement, saying the government funding will be a massive help to the clubs concerned.
He also thanked Minister Byrne for the allocation of funds for Donegal clubs and recognised the importance government-supported sports clubs have in communities.
The breakdown of the funding allocated to Donegal clubs is as follows:
8th Donegal Scouts, Carndonagh €24,727
Ballindrait Badminton Club €7,335
Ballybofey United FC €33,744
Ballyraine FC €44,250
Buncrana Gun Club €6,500
Buncrana Municipal Golf Club €19,418
Burt GAA Club €44,969
Carndonagh FC €46,997
Glenfin GAA Club €22,500
Comhlacht Forbatha An Tearmain €20, 906
Cranford FC €24,751
Culdaff FC €25,236
Cumman Luathclease an Phoinnte €14,351
Cumman Naomh Padraig €25,987
Derryveagh Boxing Club €2,477
Donegal Bay Rowing Club €71,161
Donegal Town Basketball Club €380
Dunlewey Celtic FC €22,377
Fanad United FC €19,190
Finn Valley Rugby Club €9,688
Finn Valley Women’s FC €2,643
Four Masters Cycling Club €4,061
Gaoth Dobhair Aontaithe FC €31,586
Inishowen Sub Aqua Club €42,410
Inver Rowing Club €49,734
Killybegs Rowing Club €44,117
Kilmacrennan FC €13,921
Kincasslagh Rowing Club €124,157
Liquid Therapy €10,000
Loughros Point Rowing Club €43,822
Milford AC €5,900
Milford United FC €20,021
Mulroy Hoops Basketball Club €6,000
North West Cricket Union Ltd. €38,486
Otway Golf and Country Club €40,980
Raphoe Hockey Club €21,673
Rasheney FC €54,368
Rathmullan Sailing and Water Sports €27,033
Rosses Snorkelling Club €51,300
Sea Rovers FC €8,600
Spraoi agus Spórt €62,388
Swilly Seals Swimming Club €13,265
Tir Chonnaill Warriors €24,615
Donegal Athletics County Board €67,971
Donegal County Camogie €24,935