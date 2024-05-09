Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government funding announced for 45 Donegal sports clubs

45 Donegal clubs are set to receive over €1.32 million in equipment-only grants under Sports Capital.

The funding was announced by the Minister for Sport, Thomas Byrne.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue welcomed the announcement, saying the government funding will be a massive help to the clubs concerned. 

He also thanked Minister Byrne for the allocation of funds for Donegal clubs and recognised the importance government-supported sports clubs have in communities.

The breakdown of the funding allocated to Donegal clubs is as follows:

8th Donegal Scouts, Carndonagh €24,727

Ballindrait Badminton Club €7,335

Ballybofey United FC €33,744

Ballyraine FC €44,250

Buncrana Gun Club €6,500

Buncrana Municipal Golf Club €19,418

Burt GAA Club €44,969

Carndonagh FC €46,997

Glenfin GAA Club €22,500

Comhlacht Forbatha An Tearmain €20, 906

Cranford FC €24,751

Culdaff FC €25,236

Cumman Luathclease an Phoinnte €14,351

Cumman Naomh Padraig €25,987

Derryveagh Boxing Club €2,477

Donegal Bay Rowing Club €71,161

Donegal Town Basketball Club €380

Dunlewey Celtic FC €22,377

Fanad United FC €19,190

Finn Valley Rugby Club €9,688

Finn Valley Women’s FC €2,643

Four Masters Cycling Club €4,061

Gaoth Dobhair Aontaithe FC €31,586

Inishowen Sub Aqua Club €42,410

Inver Rowing Club €49,734

Killybegs Rowing Club €44,117

Kilmacrennan FC €13,921

Kincasslagh Rowing Club €124,157

Liquid Therapy €10,000

Loughros Point Rowing Club €43,822

Milford AC €5,900

Milford United FC €20,021

Mulroy Hoops Basketball Club €6,000

North West Cricket Union Ltd. €38,486

Otway Golf and Country Club €40,980

Raphoe Hockey Club €21,673

Rasheney FC €54,368

Rathmullan Sailing and Water Sports €27,033

Rosses Snorkelling Club €51,300

Sea Rovers FC €8,600

Spraoi agus Spórt €62,388

Swilly Seals Swimming Club €13,265

Tir Chonnaill Warriors €24,615

Donegal Athletics County Board €67,971

Donegal County Camogie €24,935

Pearse Dail Housing
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE recruitment embargo is preventing emigrants from returning – Doherty

9 May 2024
9/5/2024 Pictured at the Age Friendly Ireland National Older People’s Councils (OPC) Convention in Kilkenny from left; Lorna King Clinical Specialist Dietitian for Older People; Edward Hayden Chef and Radio Broadcaster and MC for convention; Anne Marie Shortall, Age Friendly Kilkenny Programme Manager; Michael Doyle, Cathaoirleach Kilkenny County Council; Mary O’Hanlon chairperson of Kilkenny Older People’s Council, Nickey Brennan Former GAA President, Kilkenny Hurler and Manager and Lar Power CE Kilkenny County Council; . Photo; Mary Browne Up to 200 older people from across Ireland gathered for the Age Friendly Ireland National Older People’s Councils (OPC) Convention, addressing the pressing issue of the technology gap experienced by older demographics. The national annual convention at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel — tackled concerns surrounding online banking, a cashless society, and automated customer service helplines; offering potential solutions to bridge this divide. The convention included seven workshops, panel discussions and the opportunity to network and share learnings. This year's theme, Ageing with Independence, underscores Age Friendly Ireland’s commitment to building environments conducive to the well-being of older adults. There are approximately 806,300* people aged 65 and over living in Ireland.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Older People’s Councils Convention seeks to bridge technology gap

9 May 2024
carndonagh psc
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty seeking intervention to break impasse over Carndonagh housing estate

9 May 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 May 2024
Advertisement

