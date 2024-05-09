How to access the video recordings of yesterday’s Oireachtas Committee hearing on Defective Blocks

Here’s how to access the full recordings of yesterday’s joint Oireachtas Committee meeting at which government officials and Central Bank representatives were questioned.

Click on the following link – https://www.oireachtas.ie/hourly/

Click on Committee 3, and then click on Wednesday May 8th 2024

Click on the line which indicates ‘last modified’ at 12:50, click the play button, and then move the cursor to 57.30

When this video finishes, hit close, and then move up to ‘last modified’ at 13.50. 14.50 and 15.50.

Please note there is a dela between 58.33 on the 13.50 recording and 18.36 on the 14.50 recording because a vote was taking place in the Dail