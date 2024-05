Ryan McHugh has been nominated for the Gaelic Players Association Footballer Of The Month award for April.

The Kilcar man was pivotal in both of Donegal’s victories in the Ulster Championship against Derry and Tyrone last month.

Paul Mannion of Dublin and Ryan O’Donoghue of Mayo are the other players that have been nominated.

McHugh will be aiming for more Ulster glory on Sunday as Donegal take on Armagh in Clones at 4pm.