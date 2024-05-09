Two premises in Letterkenny included on FSAI’s latest closure order list

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says 21 Closure Orders were served on food businesses in April, the highest level of closure orders so far this year.

Two orders were issued in Letterkenny, both have since been lifted.

On April 17th, a closure order was served on Payless Grocery and Meat at 46 Port Road, it was listed eight days later, on April 25th.

On April 19th, a closure order was served on Chick King, Unit 3, O’Boyces Corner. It was also lifted on April 25th.

Release in full –

HIGHEST RATE OF ENFORCEMENT ORDERS THIS YEAR, AS 21 CLOSURE ORDERS SERVED ON FOOD BUSINESSES IN APRIL

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that 21 Closure Orders were served on food businesses during the month of April for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020. The Closure Orders were issued by Environmental Health Officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Fifteen Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998, on:

Ginger Lillies Chinese Restaurant, 18 Mulgrave Street, Limerick

Medina Kebab (Lets Eat) (Take away), 329 Blarney Street, Cork

Georgian Delight (service sector), Kitchen 3, 58-66 Parnell Street, Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Sabor Nordestino (restaurant/café), 58-66 Parnell Street, Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Spicy Bite (restaurant/café), Unit 1, Moore Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Mroz (retailer), Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Smaczne.Go! (restaurant/café), Moore Street Mall, 58/66 Parnell Street, North City, Dublin 1

D Candy (retailer), Main Street, Roscommon

Uptown Restaurant, Old Milk Market Lane, Killarney, Kerry

Payless Grocery & Meat, 46 Port Road, Letterkenny, Donegal

Bites By Kwanghi (restaurant/café), Capital Dock, 83 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2

Fresh (restaurant/café), Capital Dock, 4-5 Stephens Walk, Dublin 2

Musashi Noodles and Sushi (restaurant/café), 15 Capel Street, Dublin 1

All Bar Chicken (Closed area: the kitchen and storage areas) (restaurant/café), 47 Nassau Street, Dublin 2

Fortune Terrace (restaurant/café), 46-49 O’Connell Street Upper, Dublin 1

Six Closure Orders was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Chicking (restaurant/café), Unit 3, O’Boyce’s Corner, Port Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal

Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel (Closed areas: the operations from Albert & Behan Kitchen, PJ’s Kitchen and Mapas Kitchen – the serving of beverages from the bar area is not affected by this closure order), Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, Co. Dublin

Café Brazil (retailer), 63 Thomas Street, Dublin 8

The Ballsy Baker (Closed activity: preparation production and sale of food product with the claim ‘Nut Free’ and ‘Gluten Free’, and internet sites or social media sites it operates promoting and advertising the sale of food with these claims) (retailer), 10 Saint Mochtas Lawn, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

Oriental Pantry (retailer), 22-23 Moore Street, Dublin 1

Pastel King (restaurant/café), 22-23 Moore Street, Dublin 1

Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in April include: evidence of rodent infestation; significant amounts of rodent droppings throughout the premises; ongoing cockroach infestation in the premises; mouse droppings in multiple food areas; heavy rodent and cockroach activity; the sale of food with the claim ‘nut free’ or ‘gluten free’ in a premises that contains tree nuts and peanuts; premises not kept in a sufficiently hygienic condition; evidence of altering the ‘use by’ dates and batch numbers on food and providing false labels on food; walls of an establishment in a poor state of structural repair with extensive dampness, mould growth and flaking; food handlers not supervised or instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters commensurate with their work activity; failure to establish, maintain and provide evidence of a food safety culture.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that the high number of Closure Orders needing to be served in April is alarming.

“Twenty one Closure Orders served in one month is the highest number since November 2019, when the same number were also issued. Amongst the reasons for the Closure Orders in April, a lack of adequate procedures to control pests was frequently cited. This resulted in evidence of widespread mice and cockroach activity, which leads to a serious risk of food being contaminated and poses a grave and immediate danger to public health. Food businesses must ensure that their food business is properly pest proofed, and that they take effective action if there is a pest infestation. Each month, we issue the list of Enforcement Orders as a deterrent, but it seems that last month, food safety fell off the list of priorities for quite a number of food businesses. Consumers have a right to safe food and food safety must always be a top priority for food businesses. There are no excuses. Food safety is a legal requirement for all food businesses.”

Also, during the month of April, one prosecution was taken by the HSE in relation to:

Kenmare Brewhouse Ltd, The Square, Kenmare, Co. Kerry