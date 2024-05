Pump installation works may cause water supply disruptions around Bridgend this morning.

Uisce Eireann say Dundrean, Drumadooey, Birdstown Demesne, Drumhaggart, Elaghbeg and surrounding areas may be affected between 9am and midday.

Meanwhile, as part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, mains repair works may cause supply disruption to Trusk Road, Ballybofey and surrounding areas from 10am until 3pm today.