Fond memories recalled at book launch of “We Are The Harps”

Former players and managers as well as fans were among the attendance last night in Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey, for the book launch of “We Are The Harps”.

Co-authors Barley Ramsay and Joe Doherty have profiled every single player who have played for Harps since the Donegal club entered the League of Ireland in 1969 up until the end of last season.

In total 628 players have donned the Harps jersey during this time.

Whether they have played just one minute for the first-team, or 485 times as is the case with record appearance holder Jonathan Minnock, all have contributed to the history of the club over its first fifty-five years in senior football.

Each of the managers from Patsy McGowan, who led Finn Harps into senior football, right up to current boss Darren Murphy are also included.

A number of the 1974 FAI Cup winning team were also in attendance at the launch.

Harps’ two biggest successes remain that cup win and lifting the Division One title in 2004.

Bartley Ramsay gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore after the launch:

Meanwhile, Joe Doherty also reflected on all the hard work that went into compiling the book.

The launch night was an occasion for much talk about times past, and many a story was told.

The book is available from Bookstop in Letterkenny, Alexander’s in Ballybofey and online from Monday on Amazon.