Local candidate sees posters removed from Letterkenny

An independent candidate in the upcoming local elections has had 25 of her election posters removed since they went up last Tuesday.

Dr Anne McCloskey is contesting in the Letterkenny electoral area under the umbrella of Irishpeople.org.

She says it’s an interference of the democratic system and that the matter has been reported to an Garda Síochana.

Dr. McCloskey told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show, that if the posters are returned in a quiet manner she will accept them, otherwise, gardaí will continue to investigate the matter: