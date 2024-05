The 100% Redress Party has officially had its candidates for the upcoming local elections confirmed by the county’s Returning Officer.

The Party’s five candidates are Ali Farren (Carndonagh LEA), Charles Ward (Lifford-Stranorlar LEA), Joy Beard (Buncrana LEA), Tomas Devine (Letterkenny LEA) and Eamonn Jackson (Milford LEA).

The party attended an appointment with the returning officer today, meaning all the necessary paperwork has been processed to see them contest.