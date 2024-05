Derry’s hurlers have advanced to the Christy Ring Cup Final after a huge 4-30 to 0-19 victory over Sligo at Markievicz Park this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tyrone ended their Christy Ring campaign with a win over Wicklow at Pairc Colmcille this afternoon. 1-25 to 2-16 is how it finished in favour of the Red Hand county.